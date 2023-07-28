AIB sees first-half profits of almost €1bn on back of rate hikes and new accounts

Lender AIB has reported an after-tax profit of €854m for the first six months of the year, up 55pc on the same period last year.

Higher interest rates and new customers helped deliver net interest income of €1.8m in the first six months of this year, almost double its earnings in the same period last year.

The bank opened another 185,000 new accounts in the first half of the year as customers from exiting banks Ulster and KBC continued to switch.

The bank’s net interest margin came in at 2.94pc - up 40pc on last year - while total income was up 73pc to €2.2bn.

After the Government sold off some of its bailout-era shares in the bank, State ownership reduced to below 50pc for the first time in over a decade, which chief executive Colin Hunt called a “significant milestone”.

The State recouped almost €1.2bn in the first half of the year, Mr Hunt said, with its shareholding now at 46.9pc.

The bank has revised up its full-year guidance, and now expects net interest income of over €3.6bn and a net interest margin of more than 2.9pc.

The lender expects a return on tangible equity of 20pc this year, well up on its 13pc medium-term target, and thanks to higher interest rates.

“AIB Group has delivered a strong financial and operational performance with after-tax profit of €854m in the first half as we welcomed large numbers of new customers against the backdrop of an evolving banking market, a higher interest rate environment and a resilient Irish economy,” said Mr Hunt.

“2023 is expected to be a very strong year and, with a transformed Group, we are now planning for the next strategic cycle. Our focus remains on supporting our customers, creating shareholder value and delivering sustainable returns.”

Gross loans were up €1.6bn to €62.8bn after migrating a number of former Ulster Bank corporate and commercial loans.

New lending rose 2pc to €5.6bn, with green lending representing 20pc of that total.

AIB’s share of the mortgage market was 30.7pc in the first half of the year.

Customer accounts were up €1.3bn to €103.7bn.

However, costs were up as the bank serviced more customers and hired staff, rising 15pc to €897m.

Fully loaded core equity tier one capital was 15.7pc, down slightly on the 16.3pc it recorded in December 2022 but still ahead of regulatory requirements.

Non-performing exposures were €2.1bn or 3.3pc of gross loans, down slightly on December 2022.

EU bank stress test results - which include AIB and Bank of Ireland - are due later on today.