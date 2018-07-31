AIB phone and internet customers impacted by 'process error' in loan calculation

Around 85,000 AIB phone and internet banking customers have been impacted by "process error" in their loan top-up calculation, according to a report from Newstalk.

Impacted customers were given the amount of funds that they requested, plus their accounts were credited with the interest owning on their old loan. The customer received this interest amount as new money, which was incorrect.

Interest was subsequently charged to the new loan, and as a result the amount owed became higher than it should have been.

The bank said that any interest charged in relation to this error will be repaid. The average interest to be repaid in relation to each top-up is €25.

AIB also said that it is reducing customer loan balances relating to interest amounts for previous loan top-ups as a result of this matter. The average loan balance reduction per top-up is €75.

It said that all account corrections and refunds will be complete by early next month.

The bank has informed the Central Bank of its error.

Online Editors