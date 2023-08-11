AIB performs U-turn on plan to charge mortgage customers huge increases on repayments

Bank admits it made a mistake and has reassured homeowners there will be no increased payments

AIB has performed a U-turn after a banking blunder that would have seen their monthly repayments increase by up to €600 a month.

The bank now says that there will be “no change to their monthly repayments”.

AIB had mistakenly told the mortgage customers – who were on tracker loans that were sold to AIB when Ulster Bank exited the market – they were paying too little, leaving them to face huge increases in their monthly costs.

However, in an updated statement, on foot of revelations in the Irish Independent, AIB apologised to customers and said it would now “take all corrective action necessary to resolve the issue”.

The bank said it had made a mistake and there would be no increased payments, in contrast to letters send some customers.

“A letter issued after the July ECB rate increase [resulted] in customers being notified of an incorrect monthly payment change scheduled to take effect in October,” AIB said in a statement.

“AIB is working to resolve queries raised by some customers whose tracker mortgages moved to AIB as part of AIB’s recent purchase of Ulster Bank’s mortgage book.

“The queries arose following a letter issued after the July ECB rate increase, resulting in customers being notified of an incorrect monthly payment change scheduled to take effect in October.

“We want to reassure those customers that they do not need to take any action. We will issue revised letters with corrected payment amounts in the coming weeks. In the meantime, there is no change to their monthly repayments.

“Customers will not face repayments greater than they had originally expected following the ECB increase.

“We apologise to those customers for any anxiety caused and assure them that we will take all corrective action necessary to put this right,” AIB said.

A number of tracker customers, whose mortgages recently moved to AIB, were informed this week in letters that they would have to pay more every month to clear the loans.

This move would have increased some homeowners’ repayments by as much as €600 a month in one go from October.

The increases are a multiple of the monthly increase that was expected from the latest European Central Bank rate rise.

It is not clear how many of the 32,000 Ulster Bank tracker accounts that transferred to AIB are affected, but Independent.ie has been contacted by dozens of those who got the letters.

Customers had reacted with fury to the fiasco and questioned why they should be on the hook for the huge bungle.

One man told how his letter told him his mortgage repayments were going up by more than €600 a month because of the miscalculation.

Another homeowner was expecting a letter telling the family the latest ECB rate rise would raise monthly repayments by €30. But the AIB letter said the monthly repayment would go up by twice that amount.

People affected who rang AIB were told the bank had been inundated with complaints from former Ulster Bank tracker customers whose mortgages are now with it.

Staff at AIB had told the customers they would have to pay more for the remaining terms of the loans.

One customer said his letter told him his monthly repayments were going from €1,700 to €2,371, a rise of €671.

This is despite him paying €50,000 off the tracker principal in a bid to keep the monthly repayments down. He has never missed any payments.

“I can’t afford this, and I am not standing for it,” said the customer. “It is disgraceful to send out letters like that with no warning. It is upsetting and a huge shock. Has the €50,000 been lost?”

AIB accused of discriminating against buyers of second-hand homes

Last January, AIB was cleared by the competition watchdog to acquire Ulster Bank’s tracker mortgage portfolio worth €5.7bn. The decision meant 32,000 mortgage accounts moved from Ulster to AIB.

Another customer told how she has just €13,000 left to pay on her mortgage.

The ECB rise of 0.25 percentage points should have meant her monthly repayments would go up by €3, as had been the case when previous ECB rate rises were passed on.

Instead, she was told the monthly repayment was going up by €28, nine times the amount of previous rises.

“On contacting AIB today, they informed me that in order to repay the mortgage on the remaining agreed term this increase is warranted as, in their words, Ulster Bank have been calculating mortgage repayments incorrectly for years. I was horrified,” said the woman.

It has since emerged that an error was made by AIB on how much more it thought was to be repaid each month, not Ulster Bank.

Another customer who was expecting a small increase on his monthly repayments due to the latest ECB hike got a letter saying the repayment was going up by €58 a month from October.

“I don’t think I should take the hit for this. Between the two banks, someone dropped the ball, so they should absorb the cost of this,” he said.

AIB said affected customers could contact them on 0818 251 008.

Ulster Bank said it was liaising with AIB on queries received by some former customers who recently migrated to AIB.

The Central Bank said it was aware that issues affecting certain customers of AIB who transferred from Ulster Bank in relation to their mortgage repayments.

“We are in contact with both AIB and Ulster Bank in relation to this issue to ensure that any issues/errors identified are resolved for consumers,” the Central Bank said.