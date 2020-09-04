AIB performs u-turn and drops plans to charge for contactless payments

Backlash: AIB was criticised for its timing when it decided to go ahead with charging for contactless payments

AIB has yielded to public pressure and dropped plans to introduce a fee for contactless payments.

The bank said in March it planned to bring in a 1c per tap fee for using contactless cards from May.

A public outcry forced it to say it would hold off on this until the Covid-19 outbreak was over, as people have been encouraged to avoid using cash during the pandemic.

Now it performed a U-turn as it has decided to ditch plans to introduce a new tap-and-pay fee.

But it still intends to go ahead with fee changes that will hit around 200,000 current account customers.

From November, the 10pc of customers who have been able to avoid fees and charges by keeping a certain amount of money in their current account will no longer have this option.

The largely State-owned bank has around two million current accounts, meaning charges will apply to 200,000 customers.

Currently, customers who keep a balance of at least €2,500 in their account at all times can avoid quarterly maintenance fees and other charges.

But from November 28, AIB plans to end fee-free transactions and account management for customers who avoided fees and charges up to now by maintaining a balance of €2,500 in their account. It will mean average annual costs of around €72 for these customers.

It comes as rival Bank of Ireland plans to charge all its customers a monthly fee of €6 from November 23, a move that will see four out of 10 of its current account customers paying more.

AIB’s withdrawal of the free banking for those who could keep €2,500 in their current account will negatively impact around one in 10 of its current account customers, it said.

They will be hit with quarterly maintenance fee of €4.50.

In addition, transaction charges will apply. These range from 20c for an automated transaction, to 35c for an ATM withdrawal.

And an over-the-counter transaction cost of 39c will apply no matter how much money is kept in the current account.

The new costs will apply to accounts from November, but will not be charged to accounts until the end of next March.

The average quarterly fees paid by personal customers who pay fees are €18, the bank said.

The U-turn by AIB on charging for the use of contactless cards leaves only Ulster Bank charging for the use of tap and pay, as Bank of Ireland is eliminating this fee.

AIB free banking will still apply to those over the age of 66; students; those with a basic bank account, provided as part of the Government’s Strategy for Financial Inclusion; and customers who pay their AIB primary home mortgage from their AIB current account.

Managing director of retail banking at AIB Jim O’Keeffe the bank’s research shows that 77pc of customers are using contactless on a weekly basis.

“With this in mind, we are pleased to announce the extension of free contactless payments for all our customers,” he said.

It emerged earlier this week that consumers are facing higher charges as the Central Bank is considering a dozen applications from banks to increase the fees they impose on customers.

Already this year banks have been granted permission to increase a string of customer charges.

Online Editors