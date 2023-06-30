AIB is accused of discriminating against buyers of second-hand homes

AIB, EBS and Haven offer green mortgages for those with an energy rating of B3 or lower, with interest rates below conventional fixed rates

AIB has been accused of discriminating against buyers of second-hand homes.

It comes after the banking group increased its fixed and variable rates for AIB, EBS and Haven borrowers.

The increases are up to 0.7 percentage points, some of the biggest rises seen since the rate-hiking cycle started last summer.

But the banking group has not increased its fixed rates for those who qualify for a green mortgage, essentially loans for new homes.

There is now a gap of 1.35pc between the green mortgage rates and other fixed rates following the latest rises.

In line with other banks, AIB, EBS and Haven offer green mortgages for those with an energy rating of B3 or higher, with interest rates that are below conventional fixed rates.

Mortgage broker Michael Dowling said the bank was discriminating against those who were unable to buy a new home, of which there is a chronic shortage.

“I strongly object to AIB, EBS and Haven discriminating in favour of those who buy new properties and against those buying second-hand homes. There are many reasons why borrowers buy a second-hand property,” he said.

He added that the difference in AIB rates on a €300,000 mortgage with a 90pc loan to value between a five-year ordinary fixed rate and the green equivalent would be €205 a month.

“This trend is not to be encouraged, in my opinion – it is blatantly unfair,” Mr Dowling said.

The banking group said new fixed rates at AIB, EBS and Haven would increase by between 0.15pc and 0.7pc.

The new fixed mortgage rates are effective from today.

AIB and Haven increased mortgage rates in February, with EBS hiking home-loan rates in March.

AIB stressed that the latest changes would not affect people on existing fixed rates, but it does mean those coming to the end of fixed terms will face having to pay more.

AIB and Haven variable mortgage rates will increase by 0.65pc.

Variables at AIB, Haven and EBS will go as high as 4.15pc. EBS’s variable mortgage rate will increase by 0.45pc from next month.

The move follows the eighth rise in key European Central Bank rates announced this month.

Mr Dowling said the rate increases were significant.

“The average increase of 0.46 percentage points is very misleading. Three- or five-year fixed rates are the most popular fixed rates among borrowers,” he added.

“In the case of AIB, five-year fixed rate for a typical first-time buyer with 90pc loan to value, the rate has increased by 0.7 percentage points.

“This represents an increase of €125 a month on an average €300,000 mortgage on a 30-year term.”

Mr Dowling said that in the case of EBS, the increase would be 0.6pc, an increase of €110 a month. Haven’s increase of 0.65pc works out at an extra €116 a month on a €300,000 mortgage.

Customers who draw down their new mortgage by close of business on July 28 can avail of the previous fixed rates, but all required documents must be submitted to and deemed valid by AIB by July 25, the bank said.

There is no change to the green mortgage fixed rates available to customers whose home has an energy rating of B3 or higher. The bank said this meant green mortgages were now priced lower than the equivalent non-green fixed rates by up to 1.35pc.

EBS and Haven are also extending their cashback offers.