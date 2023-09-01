AIB admits to third error in a month over mortgage payments

AIB has again admitted to errors in relation to mortgages it bought from Ulster Bank. Photo: Getty Images

AIB has been forced to apologise again after a third blunder in less than a month in its handling of mortgages it bought from Ulster Bank.

The bank failed to take payments that were due today for some of the tracker mortgage customers that were sold to it by Ulster.

Asked about the latest error, AIB said: “For tracker mortgage customers whose loans were purchased from Ulster Bank, direct debits that were due to be collected on September 1 will now be called on September 5.

“There will be no impact on customers’ credit ratings and there is no customer detriment. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.”

AIB bought about 32,000 Ulster Bank tracker mortgage accounts earlier this year.

It is not known how many mortgage customers are impacted by this latest foul-up.

Last month AIB admitted that a small number of former Ulster Bank tracker customers had the direct debits, which should be paying their mortgages, cancelled.

It is understood the issue affects only a couple of dozen customers, but it is still an embarrassment for the bank coming so soon after the previous blunder.

There was a far bigger screw-up earlier in August when AIB had mistakenly told tracker customers whose loans were sold to it by Ulster Bank that they were paying too little, leaving them to face huge increases in their monthly costs.

The bank ended up performing a U-turn after that banking blunder. It had written to the mortgage holders telling them they would need to increase their repayments increase by up to €600 a month.

The bank admitted the error and said there will now be “no change to their monthly repayments”.

The latest error, where mortgage payments that should have taken today were not taken, has caused upset and anger.

One of those impacted is Tipperary country councillor Michael Murphy.

Councillor Murphy said: “It is deeply distressing that this is happening. This is the third error.”

He said people were worried their credit ratings would be impacted with errors like this, and he said it was hard to trust a bank that was making so many mistakes.

This is just the latest in a litany of mistakes by banks.

Ulster Bank is currently compensating 16,000 mortgage customers after admitting it miscalculated repayments.

Two weeks ago a massive technology break-down at Bank of Ireland allowed people to get access to €1,000 even if they had no money in their accounts.

They transferred this money to another account and withdrew it at ATMs, causing frenzied queues in towns and villages around the country.

The bank now wants the money paid back, but has said it will not charge interest on it.

And in the last fortnight the Central Bank, the regulator of banks, admitted breaching data protection rules by holding personal credit histories for longer than allowed.

Up to 20,500 people where were seeking loans from banks or other lenders could be impacted.

The Central Bank said it held borrowers’ details on a credit register for three months longer than a five-year limit on the retention of this information.