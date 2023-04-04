Age of typical home buyer now 35 to 40 across the country

Those getting a mortgage in 2021 had median income of €79,200 as scarcity means buyers are now older and richer than in the past

THE age of the typical homebuyer continues to rise.

A typical buyer of a home was 39 in 2021, up from 35 in 2010, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) profiling those taking out a mortgage show.

Buyers using a mortgage to buy a home had a median age of 37, compared with 47 for cash buyers.

The highest median age of purchasers with a mortgage was 40 in Kerry, while the lowest was in Kildare and Meath at 35.

Those buying with a mortgage paid much more for a dwelling than those managing to buy without finance.

People buying with a mortgage had a typical income of €79,200 in 2021.

The proportion of dwellings purchased in Ireland with a mortgage was 63pc in 2021, which was a fall from a series high of 65pc in 2019, the CSO said.

South Dublin, which has some of the highest house prices in the State, had the largest proportion of mortgaged transactions in 2021, at 77pc.

And people have been forced to borrow more, due to house price rises.

The median loan amount was €220,000 in 2021 in comparison with €213,600 in 2020.

This was before interest rates started to rise from the end of last summer.

The typical price paid for a dwelling purchased with a mortgage was over 40pc higher than one bought without a mortgage.

Buyers with a mortgage paid €309,000 in 2021, compared with €220,000 for cash buyers.

Buyers without a mortgage are not institutions or funds, as captured in the CSO report, ‘Characteristics of Residential Property Purchasers – Estimates of Mortgage and Non-Mortgage Transactions 2021’.

Instead they are individuals who can buy with cash. This category includes people who may have sold a previous property or investors with funds.

The properties are being bought with cash as homes, buy-to-lets or as holiday homes.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown was the region with the highest median price for both mortgage and non-mortgage purchasers.

Those with a mortgage typically paid €610,000 in 2021 in that area, compared with €560,000 for cash buyers. This region has the highest median price for both mortgage and non-mortgage purchasers each year since 2016.

Buyers with a mortgage had a median age of 37 compared with 47 for those who purchased without a mortgage.

The highest median age of purchasers with a mortgage was 40 in Kerry, while the lowest was in Kildare and Meath at 35.

For purchasers with a mortgage, the median age rose from 33 to 43 years between 2010 to 2021.

The typical age for purchasers without a mortgage increased from 43 to 47 years over the same period.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median income for buyers with a mortgage which was €126,900 in 2021.

This was followed by Dublin City at €93,300.

Longford was the region with the lowest median income of a buyer with a mortgage, at €56,000. Longford also had the lowest median income of a buyer without a mortgage at €33,600, followed closely by Monaghan at €33,900.

Meanwhile, Irish house prices rose at almost three times the eurozone average last year, but were nowhere near the top of the bloc’s league table.

Figures from Eurostat show average prices in 20 euro countries grew 3pc, year on year, in the final three months of 2022.

In Ireland the figure was 8.7pc.

Ireland’s price rises were way behind those in some of the EU’s eastern states, which are seeing double-digit hikes.