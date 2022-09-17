Accommodation crisis – You got the course, now how do you find the room you need for college?

Everyone heading to college this month is aware of the atrocious accommodation shortage.

There have even been reports of people changing their course simply because they can’t find somewhere

to live near their chosen college.

With over 240,000 third-level students starting or returning over the next few weeks, the situation isn’t improving. And grade inflation in the last couple of years along with the provision of extra places on courses has exacerbated an already chronic situation.

Josephine Feehily, chair of the new TUS university (formerly Athlone and Limerick ITs) told an Oireachtas education committee that the region was entirely dependent on the private sector, given the dearth of on-campus accommodation.

The Ukraine crisis, she added, had exacerbated the issue as the Government scrambled to find housing for refugees. In the longer term, more campus accommodation is promised, and indeed, being built around the country, but that doesn’t help this year’s intake.

DCU has warned its student intake that some may have to defer college places if they can’t find a place to live, a situation which could well be made worse if, as suggested in Budget submissions, that tax breaks will be given to landlords offering long leases, rather than academic-year lettings.

Munster Technological University students who had paid deposits and were due to move into a student housing development in Co Kerry have been told their accommodation is no longer available to them as they have been retained for long-term rentals instead.

The Government has, in the meantime, been urging householders living near colleges to make rooms available to incoming students. See the panel below for information on the rent-a-room scheme.

So, where else can students look as term time begins?

Elder sharing

One type of accommodation which is proving successful is the ‘companion care’ market.

Students (or adults) are matched with older people who are living at home but need light assistance, an overnight presence and company in their home in exchange for a room and a small fee. It’s important to note that you don’t need to be a carer in a professional or qualified sense.

TV vet Pete Wedderburn found students changed his late father-in-law, John Hanna’s, life.

“When my mother-in-law passed away, John was left on his own at the age of 90. His main issue was loneliness, he was able to care for himself, make a meal and was still driving, except he was used to living with his wife of 60 years.

“He’d spend an hour on the phone to us every night just to talk. But he didn’t want or need carers in. So, when students began living with him to make dinner and chat, he got familiar with sharing his house with someone else. In later years when he reached the stage of more care, he was used to that and could see the benefits and also how much fun it was. His life was so much better.

“Having a student was good for company in the evening and to make him dinner. We had them from France, Italy, Brazil and Venezuela. John never needed a nursing home and no doubt it definitely delayed that. He was kept fully engaged and active until he died, age 100, peacefully at home,” says Pete.

A number of agencies operate in this space, with TheHomeShare.ie and ElderHomeShare.ie the most prominent. The latter charges each party a monthly fee of €150 with an additional €75 payable by the tenant to the homeowner is areas of ‘high demand’. Compared to average rents now topping over €1,500 per month, where it works out, it’s a win-win for all concerned.

Budgeting

If you are lucky enough to secure accommodation either at home or away, you will need to get a grip on budgeting your finances. Writing a list of everything you need on a monthly basis is a good start.

Many student offices offer help with this and emergency expenses especially for those on low incomes so you shouldn’t be afraid to ask.

Good websites to help source accommodation include collegecribs.ie which carries many ‘digs’ rooms, and rent.ie. It’s also worth checking on local neighbourhood noticeboards, community centres and libraries as the academic year commences.

Fraud

Every year An Garda Síochána reports on cases where students have been swindled out of their hard-saved cash to book accommodation.

A shocking €291,452

has already been stolen in accommodation fraud so far this year.

The National Economic Crime Bureau warns that scammers are most likely to engage by messenger and whatsapp rather than legitimate letting agencies.

They’ll push you to make a quick decision and transfer funds urgently. They may be living abroad.

“If you have decided to take up the offer, only use trusted money transfer systems. An Garda Síochána would recommend using a credit card. Never transfer money direct, pay cash or pay into cryptocurrency wallets.”

Rent-a-Room Scheme

One thing the Government is pushing for is more homeowners to rent out a room in their house for students – known in our day as ‘digs’.

There are good incentives to do so if you have the space.

Under the Rent-a-Room Scheme, you can earn up to €14,000 a year by offering a bedroom to a student. Of course, many won’t earn this amount, but if you had a couple of rooms available and were willing to let them out, you might.

Given the restrictions on Airbnb and other short-term lettings, the tax break only applies to long-term lets, but a nine-month academic year, even if your tenant is only there Monday to Friday, counts.

You do not become a landlord in the official sense, so are not required to register with the Residential Tenancies Board, nor provide the same protections to guests such as minimum notice periods or rent pressure zone restrictions. But you also do not have the rights official landlords have.

It’s worth noting that if you earn more than €14,000 you could be charged tax on the lot, and if you have a ‘granny flat’ separate to your main dwelling, it isn’t included in the scheme.

Setting out early and firm ground rules is important. This may relate to the use of shared spaces, overnight visitors, quiet periods, curfews or whether you’re prepared to provide meals and laundry services. It’s entirely up to you and you must declare the income to Revenue in your annual tax return.