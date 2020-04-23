AA calls for motor premium reductions during coronavirus emergency

INSURERS have been called on to reduce premiums for the duration of the emergency.

Motoring organisation and insurance re-seller AA Ireland argued that most people are hardly using their cars.

Insurance companies were benefiting from lower claims risk due to the fall in vehicle use, AA said.

The comments come after Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe called on insurers to offer refunds to motor policy holders.

Such a move would not cost insurers any money as they are benefiting from fewer claims, analysts have pointed out.

Insurance Ireland, the representative body for the industry, said insurers would “reflect” on the minister’s call, and noted that no insurers in Europe or Britain are offering rebates, unlike those in the US.

But since that statement was made UK insurer Admiral has offered rebates to policyholders. It insures 4.4 million vehicles.

AA Ireland director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan said: “Nothing about this is easy, but we cannot let the ordinary motorist sit at the bottom of the food chain once again.”

He said a lower claims risk must mean lower prices for ordinary people.

“I know insurers are looking at this and the AA has engaged with many directly but they have to do more. They need to consider refunds or premium reductions.”

He said most cars around the country are sitting on driveways apart from occasional, essential travel.

Mr Faughnan said daily traffic volumes are down more than two thirds across the country.

“This means a huge reduction in the exposure to motor claims and in all fairness consumers who are facing a cash crisis themselves need to have that recognised in the price they pay.”

AA Ireland is an insurance intermediary and provides motor, home, travel and life insurance to a large number of Irish customers.

As a re-seller it does not control prices although it does secure volume discounts which it can pass on, it said.

US motorists are benefiting from average premium refunds of between 15pc and 20pc during April and May, according to insurance analyst at Goodbody Stockbrokers Eamonn Hughes.

If a company like FBD was to offer similar rebates it would cost it between €5m and €7m of premium income but “clearly it is benefiting from a reduction in motor claims frequency, so let’s assume they square off”.

Online Editors