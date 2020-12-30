A year of contrasts as the Covid crisis consumed thousands of jobs but lockdowns boosted our savings to a record high

IT was a year like no other, with the pandemic impacting everyone in various ways.

Covid-19 is affecting the personal finances of almost everyone.

Thousands of jobs have been lost, with large numbers of businesses struggling as much economic activity has been choked off by the crisis.

But the Covid crisis and the associated lockdowns have left many better off, as they have cut their spending after being forced to work from home.

This has prompted a surge in savings, with the totals held by households in banks and credit unions hitting a record €121bn this year.

Here is a look back at the way 2020 impacted on our personal finances.

Health insurance

The year was dominated by price rises, rebates and a move by those with cover to upgrade to a policy offering a private room.

In the last few weeks Vhi announced that it was refunding €75 to every insured adult and €25 to every insured child.

It said the refund was due to the lower level of claims experienced by the health insurer due to the disruption to the health system as a result of the pandemic.

In the middle of the year Vhi reduced premiums by an average of 50pc for three months at the time of the first lockdown last spring.

Laya paid out €195 to every insured adult and €60 to every child, while Irish Life offered refunds of between 36pc and 60pc to its customers.

Despite the rebates, price rises featured heavily.

Vhi, Laya and Irish Life Health all pushed up prices this year.

Some will have to pay more, as the pandemic is prompting large numbers of people with health insurance to upgrade their cover to ensure they can get access to a private room.

This is due to fears they will be exposed to the virus if they are in a ward with other people, according to Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCare.ie.

Pensions

The surprise issue that lit up the February general election was pensions, and specifically the age at which people get to claim their State pension.

The retirement age was due to go to 67 this January.

But the issue became a major one during campaigning with trade union Siptu and Sinn Féin leading calls to scrap the planned retirement age.

Following the election, the coalition government formed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens confirmed that the State pension age will not increase to 67 in January 2021.

Instead, a commission on pensions was set up. It was charged with examining the sustainability of State pension arrangements and look into pension eligibility.

When it comes to the planned auto-enrolment pension, for the almost one million workers who will only have the State pension to live on when they retire, the news was not good.

The scheme is due to be rolled out in 2022.

When asked it recently, the Department of Social Protection was vague about a start date.

Insurance

Promises of insurance reform were again the order of the day in the past year, but little or nothing was delivered to significantly ease premium pressures for consumers and businesses.

The pandemic meant insurers have saved millions of euro in 2020 due to a collapse in claims being made to them for accidents.

This has led to calls for major cuts to premiums.

An analysis estimated that close to €300m less in pay-outs will have to be made by the insurers.

This market continues to be very profitable, for motor insurers in particular.

The Central Bank revealed that motor insurers collectively made profits of €142m in 2019, which was up from €130m in the previous year.

Central Bank statisticians said the cost of the average motor premium is now €653, a rise of 35pc over the past 10 years.

Over the same period the cost of claims per policy has fallen by 9pc.

There were small refunds made by some insurers to motor policyholders during the year.

Dealing with the often excessive generosity of our courts when it comes to personal injury awards in minor cases is still talked about, but has yet to be delivered.

Property

When the pandemic hit, the expectation was that property prices would crash.

Banks, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) and economic commentators were among those expecting prices to plummet by up to 20pc.

Building sites were shut for the first lockdown, the viewing of properties for sale was hit, and banks stopped lending to anyone on a State employment subsidy.

But despite, and maybe because of, these upheavals prices have failed to fall much this year.

And it emerged in 2020 that Ireland has the highest housing costs in the European Union.

Banks

The banks continued to make the news for all the wrong reasons again last year.

The tracker scandal rumbled on with more fines and more cases emerging.

Banks again found themselves apologising for more mistakes that were made at the expense of customers.

AIB and Bank of Ireland changed their current account fee structures, which are set to cost many customers more. And that is despite fintechs like Revolut and N26 eating away at their current account customer base.

Payment breaks were offered to those hit economically by the pandemic.

But the most worrying news was that Ulster Bank’s parent in the UK is considering pulling out of this market, which would be a blow to small firms in particular.

This emerged at around the time that Spanish-owned Avant Money entered this market with mortgage rates as low as 1.95pc.

The hope is that lending rates will continue to be cut by its rivals in response to Avant’s entry here.