A year of contrasts as the Covid crisis consumed thousands of jobs but lockdowns boosted our savings to a record high

Personal Finance Editor Charlie Weston looks back on how a landmark year affected our paycheques and our prospects

Cause and effect: The pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy but stay-home orders meant households put more into their savings in 2020 (Stock image)

Charlie Weston

IT was a year like no other, with the pandemic impacting everyone in various ways.

Covid-19 is affecting the personal finances of almost everyone.

Thousands of jobs have been lost, with large numbers of businesses struggling as much economic activity has been choked off by the crisis.

