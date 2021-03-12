A sixth energy provider is now increasing its prices

FLOGAS has become the sixth energy provider to raise its prices.

The supplier blamed its decision on what it said were several months of rising costs in the wholesale energy market.

Price rises have already been announced by Energia, SSE Airtricity, Panda Power, Pinergy and Glowpower.

All eyes are now on the country’s biggest gas and electricity suppliers, Electric Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy, to see what they do.

Flogas said the rises will take effect from April 12 next.

Electricity unit prices and the standing charge are going up by 8.5pc, a move that will cost the average domestic user €96 a year.

Gas prices are rising by 6.5pc, which will add €53 to the average residential bill.

The company insisted its natural gas prices will still be lower than this time last year, due to a 10pc price cut implemented last October.

And it said its electricity increase comes after a six-month price freeze announced last October. All electricity supplied by Flogas is 100pc renewable, it said.

Flogas Energy general manager Paul Kenny said: “We have kept our promise to freeze and reduce prices throughout the winter months, but increases are necessary due to the same rising wholesale and network costs that have affected all suppliers.”

One of the largest providers in the State, Energia, will raise its prices next month in a move which will see the annual bills of many customers climb by more than €100.

Panda Power blamed what it said were external costs such as network and market charges for its decision to push put electricity prices by 7.5pc from April 8. The move will mean an additional cost of €84 a year for a typical household electricity customer who is not on a discounted rate.

Earlier this month, SSE Airtricity said it was increasing electricity prices by 6.2pc from April 1.

That will add €63 a year to the average bill. Gas is going up by 4.5pc, hiking annual bills by €32.

And all residential electricity users have been hit by a 130pc rise in the public service obligation (PSO) levy.

The increase will add almost €90 a year added to household electricity bills.

The PSO levy is a Government levy that is charged to all electricity customers in Ireland – mainly to fund wind power.

And carbon tax on domestic gas bills is set to add €80 over a year to the cost of this fuel from May.

