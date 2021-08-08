A lifeline or a debt sentence? The return of lifetime loans

Mick Lally’s role as Miley Byrne in the RTÉ soap Glenroe made him a household name, forever immortalised by Miley’s catchphrase ‘Well, Holy God’. During the Celtic Tiger, a few years after the soap ended its 18-year run, the late actor became the trusted face of Seniors Money in TV ads for its lifetime loans.

One of the commercials sees a relaxed Lally at a family barbecue in a sunny garden explaining how Seniors Money offered the over-60s a flexible approach to releasing equity from their home.

“You only take what you need right now and, if you wish, come back for more later. You don’t pay interest on the money you don’t need, and there are no penalties if you choose to repay the loan early.”

As he’s served a plate overloaded with chicken wings and corn on the cob, the actor says: “Like I said, how much you take is up to you.”

During the previous boom, providers of lifetime loans and home reversions whetted the appetites of older homeowners keen on benefiting from a surge in the value of their homes to fund everything from a new car or house extension to paying for their child’s wedding or getting them on the housing ladder.

Providers included Bank of Ireland, Residential Reversions Ltd and Shared Home Investment Plan.

Repayments were typically suspended while the older person was alive and repaid after they passed away or the property was sold.

For lifetime loans, compounded interest was added to the capital throughout the term of the loan. As the property and banking market collapsed and pushed homeowners into negative equity, many sons and daughter of those who took out lifetime loans discovered that their parents’ estates were mired in debt.

Providers ceased offering equity release products to new customers after funding dried up amid the credit crunch and as a slump in house prices dampened demand for unlocking housing equity.

But a handful of firms are now re-entering the market, thanks to a greater availability of funding and an easing of the Central Bank’s macro-prudential rules around equity release products. In tandem, rising property prices, accelerated by the dearth of homes available during the pandemic, have renewed demand for the products.

In January, Seniors Money — which suspended lending in 2012 — began selling lifetime loans through a new retail division called Spry Finance. The latter provides the information and guidance on the product, but the loan itself is still provided and serviced by Seniors Money.

Meanwhile, Home Plus, a new iteration of Residential Reversions, intends to launch its home reversion plans by September. This will mean homeowners will once again have the option of selling a share in their property in exchange for a lump sum and a lifelong right of residence.

Rachel McGovern, the financial services director of Brokers Ireland, which represents 1,250 insurance and financial brokers, says: “I can see why (the providers) are coming back in. It’s a better environment in which to be selling these products with house prices going up.”

In the UK, equity release is big business. But as John Lowe, a qualified financial adviser with MoneyDoctors.ie and a personal insolvency practitioner, points out, the practice of releasing equity is viewed “as a good thing to do in the UK, whereas it’s nearly the opposite here”.

Indeed, the legacy of the crash still lingers when it comes to the perceptions of lifetime loans, even though they are now more regulated.

In January, RTÉ’s Liveline heard from some callers — mostly children of older people who had taken out Bank of Ireland life loans during the last boom — who complained the compound interest was exorbitant, that their parents never would have proceeded with the loan if they’d known how small an inheritance they would end up leaving to their heirs, or that the loss of asset value would negatively impact on the Fair Deal nursing home scheme.

One caller claimed she borrowed €80,000 from Bank of Ireland and now owes €250,000. David Hall, CEO of the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation, told the programme that the lifetime loans are “predatory”.

The resumption of lifetime lending and home reversions has partly been enabled by a decision by the Central Bank in 2019 to exempt equity release lending from rules that cap most mortgages at 3.5 times borrowers’ incomes, which had made it difficult for elderly homeowners on low incomes to qualify for equity release.

More providers are expected to enter the market now that the Central Bank restrictions on these loans have been eased.

Spry Finance’s lifetime loans allow older homeowners to borrow against value in their property without the need to sell it, trade down, or make monthly repayments.

The fixed interest rate on the mortgage loan, which was cut in July to 4.95pc from 5.5pc, is added to the loan balance every month and the increased loan balance is repaid after the borrower dies or moves out of the property.

McGovern says: “They learned from the previous product and tweaked it. The previous lifetime loans had a higher loan-to-value rate and there may have been instances where the sale of the house didn’t clear the loan and some people left debt behind them.

“Now there is a bit more room to allow for the interest on them and for the possibility of house prices falling, because if there was a downturn in the morning, the value of the house wouldn’t be the same but you’d still owe the loan.”

The home reversion products that will be offered by Home Plus are aimed at the over-55s. It will acquire between 20pc and 70pc of a home, but this can be up to 95pc in exceptional circumstances. Customers can opt for a lump sum, with monthly repayments that can be stopped at a certain age.

The deeds to the property will be kept in storage by an independent third party. When a homeowner dies, Home Plus will arrange with the executor of the estate to get the property valued and put up for sale.

Once a sale is complete, the proceeds will be split between Home Plus and the beneficiaries of the original homeowner’s remaining share.

If a homeowner moves into permanent long-term care, Home Plus will arrange for the property to be put on the market.

However, the payment for the share of the house being sold is lower than the actual market value of the share.

The difference between the current market value of a share in a property and the lump sum a person receives for that share is the true cost of this product, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) warned in March.

This discount on market value leads to a much lower inheritance for beneficiaries and the homeowner who has sold a stake in their property may find later in life that they need to raise funds for residential nursing care, the CCPC pointed out. If a homeowner is left with say, a 30pc share of their home, they will not have benefited if there have been spectacular gains in house prices in the years ahead.

Warnings published on the Home Plus website include “Purchasing this product may negatively impact on your ability to fund future needs”, “releasing equity from your home may impact your ability to claim means-tested social welfare benefits”, and “failure to insure your home and/or make monthly payments in line with your home reversion agreement may result in the dilution of your share in the home and you may be at risk of losing your home”.

Home Plus is run by Ian Higgins, who, until 2016, was the most senior official in the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation. He also worked on resolving distressed loans with Certus, a loan-servicing firm that wound down Bank of Scotland (Ireland)’s loan book. Higgins, who took on the business of Residential Reversion, said Home Plus has €250m of wholesale funding and global pension funds.

Higgins worked with the previous management and directors of the business and then pivoted it to make it “compatible with wholesale markets”. This would “allow further funding to come in and effectively for us to then be able to deploy it for further deals and try to resolve quite significant issues that a lot of older people face, in particular those who just for whatever reason are hard up”.

This includes older people who still have debt as a result of the previous downturn.

Home Plus has been giving presentations about its product to financial advisers and says every customer will have to get a “suitability statement” from an adviser and independent legal advice before availing of a home reversion plan.

“We don’t think that this product is there for everybody,” Higgins said. “But I think there is a silent demographic of people over the age of 60 who very much could do with the money and are sacrificing everything for their kids. We see in our applications — because brokers are already referring people to us — that it’s more often than not the Bank of Mum and Dad wanting to set up their kids. Well, the next generation has right to the benefit of their home.

“I don’t know many children who’d actually be happy to have a situation where their mum and dad are foregoing a quality of life so that they could have something in the future.”