A lifeline or a debt sentence? The return of lifetime loans

The idea of releasing equity in your home came crashing down along with house prices post recession. With prices now rising and mortgage rules changing,  it’s back.

Mick Lally aka Glenroe's Miley Byrne was the face of Seniors Money lifetime loan ads. Picture: Brian Farrell
This discount on market value leads to a much lower inheritance for beneficiaries and the homeowner who has sold a stake in their property. Picture: Depositphoto

Mick Lally aka Glenroe's Miley Byrne was the face of Seniors Money lifetime loan ads. Picture: Brian Farrell

Mick Lally aka Glenroe's Miley Byrne was the face of Seniors Money lifetime loan ads. Picture: Brian Farrell

This discount on market value leads to a much lower inheritance for beneficiaries and the homeowner who has sold a stake in their property. Picture: Depositphoto

This discount on market value leads to a much lower inheritance for beneficiaries and the homeowner who has sold a stake in their property. Picture: Depositphoto

Mick Lally aka Glenroe's Miley Byrne was the face of Seniors Money lifetime loan ads. Picture: Brian Farrell

Gabrielle Monaghan

Mick Lally’s role as Miley Byrne in the RTÉ soap Glenroe made him a household name, forever immortalised by Miley’s catchphrase ‘Well, Holy God’. During the Celtic Tiger, a few years after the soap ended its 18-year run, the late actor became the trusted face of Seniors Money in TV ads for its lifetime loans.

One of the commercials sees a relaxed Lally at a family barbecue in a sunny garden explaining how Seniors Money offered the over-60s a flexible approach to releasing equity from their home.

“You only take what you need right now and, if you wish, come back for more later. You don’t pay interest on the money you don’t need, and there are no penalties if you choose to repay the loan early.”

