5 things the Government must do to help during the winter energy crisis

The Government needs to realise that households and businesses are facing into a winter energy emergency – one more severe than the oil shocks of the 1970s.

This will require a massive bail-out to ensure we do not end up with families unable to pay fuel bills, businesses forced into mass layoffs and energy rationing. A rescue deal on the scale of the €24bn Covid package is needed to avoid plunging millions of us into financial mayhem.

Here are five things the Government must do to bail out households and small firms.

1. €500 electricity credit

Earlier this year, every household got €200 electricity credit. A subsequent drop in the Vat on energy bills meant some did not get the full €200.

With average annual bills doubling to €2,200, the credit needs to be paid again. But this time it needs to be at least €500 to help households get through this winter. Some of the cost could be funded by an extra tax on wind generators, as this sector is now making super-normal profits.

2 Variable rate charges

Electricity is an essential commodity to run homes. Many use it to cook, everyone uses it to light their homes, and some to heat their houses. The Greens have also been encouraging the installation of heat pumps and a switch to EV cars, which require electricity.

We need to radically reform how consumers are charged for electricity, given it is an essential commodity.

Everyone should get a set amount of electricity, based on household size, at a low rate. Additional consumption would be charged at a higher rate – this would encourage energy saving. Austria is apparently considering this.

3. Vat on energy bills

In May, the Government temporarily reduced the Vat on electricity and gas bills to 9pc, from 13.5pc.

But it is due to go back up at the end of October, according to Bonkers.ie.

However, there was no relief for the 1.5 million people that use kerosene to heat their homes. The excise duty on home-heating oil has to be reduced in next month’s Budget. And the Vat rate on electricity, gas and coal should be reduced to 5pc, as they are doing in Spain.

4. Fuel allowance

The fuel allowance is €33 per week and goes to people on certain social welfare payments. The free electricity allowance is a €35 monthly supplement paid by the Department of Social Protection to help people with their electricity bills.

All over-70s and people under 70 who meet certain criteria are eligible to receive the payment, which is part of the Household Benefits Package.

Both of these payments could be increased in the upcoming Budget to help struggling households.

5. Regulate to stop the standing charge rip-off

Many energy suppliers have used the current energy crisis to disgracefully increase their standing charges.

You can see a justification for higher unit charges based on surging wholesale gas cost rises, but there is no excuse for ripping off customers with higher standing charges.

Electric Ireland’s annual standing charges are now €300-€480, depending on your tariff. Bord Gáis Energy has similar standing charges.

If you use no electricity you still get hit with this charge, so where is the incentive to act in an environmentally friendly way by saving energy?

We must change state policy to give powers to the regulator to stop the standing charge rip-off.