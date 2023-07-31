‘30pc cheaper rates’ promised – Revolut car insurance launches in Ireland today with a quote taking just ‘minutes’ on the app

Revolut insurance will be rolled out to all of the app’s two million Irish customers over the coming months

Payments app Revolut is launching its new car insurance service for a select group of 3,000 Irish customers today, promising rates up to 30pc cheaper than existing providers.

Revolut insurance, which is being offered in partnership with AIG, will be rolled out to all of the app’s two million Irish customers “over the coming months” the company said.

Customers can get an additional 10pc discount by paying for the plan up front, subscribing to one of Revolut’s paid plans or by using a “smart driving” device that transmits location and speed data to AIG.

Case studies by Revolut promise to knock more than €200 off the cost of insuring a 2017 Ford Fiesta for a 28-year-old male in Collon, Co Louth, with a quote of €401 for the year.

A 51 year-old woman living in Blackrock, Co Dublin, driving a 2018 Kia Sportage could pay as little as €300 for the year, Revolut said. The next best quote available now in Ireland is €490, Revolut said, with the average quote among five of the country’s leading insurers coming in at €548.

“Buying car insurance should be simple and hassle-free,” said Cian O’Toole, Revolut’s global strategy and Operations Manager for Insurance.

“With this launch we aim to change the way Irish customers buy, view and manage their car insurance. Getting a quote in our app is now quick and intuitive, with fewer screens and less friction than the traditional ways of buying insurance.”

The company promises it will take “just minutes” to get a quote via its app.

Mr O’Toole said the company will offer customers the best price available, depending in the market, “unlike other providers where customers need to haggle to get the best rates”.

Customers can pay in 12 monthly instalments, with no down payment required.

