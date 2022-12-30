25 easy ways to hit your financial goals and set yourself up for success in the New Year

From saving in small steps to simply updating your CV, there’s plenty you can do before the New Year to make sure you step into 2023 with your best foot forward

The ‘dead’ week between Christmas and New Year can be a round of visiting family, taking a trip or just vegging on the sofa.

But it can also be a great time to get things done you never have time for during the year. Getting ahead of time, here are my 25 top suggestions on using the week productively.

At Home

Decluttering can sound like a pain, but you can just start with one drawer and go from there. Clearing things out of attics, wardrobes and kitchen presses makes you feel great and who knows what you’ll find. Separate rubbish from things to donate or sell and you’re left with a tidier space of what you need to keep. Set up an account on Depop to sell your clothes, particularly the glitzy party gear. If it’s in good condition and well presented (take pics of it on you rather than a hanger), you could get back almost what you paid. Slowly hand wash those delicates you’ve let linger in your wash basket. Wool, silk and garments that need a little love. It’ll freshen up your wardrobe. Clean the stuff that never gets cleaned enough: soak make-up brushes, descale the kettle, wash skirting boards. ​ Most of us have shelving, pictures or posters lying around. Now’s the time to put them up or put them out.

Finances

Make a budget for 2023 – monthly direct debits/weekly expenditure and the irregular items. See the panel for the process I use every year. Set five achievable financial goals, such as buying a holiday, paying off a credit card, setting up a savings account, and put them in place by working out your payment path. Just €13.70 put away every day means €5,000 this time next year. Unsubscribe from any pop-up alerts and emails from stores; if you’re not tempted, you won’t buy.

Stress

Stop following people on social media you don’t enjoy any more. Drop friends, who are not, off Facebook. Trim your feed and followers. They don’t deserve you. Take a tip from Leo Varadkar and meal prep for the week you return to work. Unlike him, remember to put a lid on tightly and you’ll save on the price of lunch too. Start an indoor herb garden. Plant what you will eat: parsley, mint, thyme and rosemary are guaranteed to grow even on a window sill. Ditch the friendships and relationships that are toxic this year. You deserve better.

Social Life

Consider ways to make new friends. Many people have lost connections since Covid. What do you love to do? If it’s reading, put up a message on a community forum about starting or joining a bookclub. What about wine tasting, art, photography or a recipe club? A local mum’s group or dance class may be a great start to 2023. Visit a restaurant that is usually booked up. This week can be slow and you could get better value at an early bird or long lunch.

Work Life

Buy your 2023 diary and start planning. Use highlighter pens, Post-its or a ruler and pen. Whatever makes your week look clear and logical. Set daily, weekly and monthly goals – set up a spreadsheet if needs be. Pin it somewhere prominent. Cross off as you go and you’ll feel you have achieved something. Buy stationary supplies for 2023 and re-think your home office. Is it too cluttered, or dusty? Ditch anything you don’t need (act as if someone new is starting there). Curate your phone and PC notifications. Clear out spam and unsubscribe from everything you can. Become an expert on something year. If you need a course, enrol. A book? Buy it. Considering a job change? List what you need to do. Update your CV, write a business plan, practice interview techniques.

Health and Wellbeing

January is a new social welfare year, so don’t forget to make your dental, eye and hearing appointments. They’re free. Visit a museum or art gallery. Even if you’ve never been and aren’t an expert, there’s usually something for everyone and it will be quiet with great head space. Now’s the time to listen to a full podcast series you missed. You can binge back to back on walks or having a lie-in. If it’s educational or motivating, all the better. My favourites are true crime, which isn’t for everyone, but there’s definitely something on Spotify, Audible or Independent.ie podcasts. Dry skin is worse in the winter. Give yourself a home mani-pedi and facial. Take your time and lock yourself away for an hour if you can. Light a few candles, play soothing music and get ready to enjoy your very own at-home spa. Stock up on your first aid kit. Buy the basics (plasters, paracetamol etc) and know where to find it in case of an emergency.

Beware of advice from ‘influencers’

From time to time over the years I’ve been asked to promote products or advertise a service for payment based on the writing that I do, and my advocacy in consumer issues.

Whether it’s a financial institution or a gadget manufacturer or a company, I tend to turn down all these offers.

The reason is that I’m a journalist first and foremost, and prefer to let people know the real news about what’s being provided, rather than a skewed one based on a payment I’ve received to say something nice about a product.

Influencers and celebrities and are not journalists, and many make a living taking money in return for promotion.

But research from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) found that almost half of influencer advertising is untagged.

This means they are not following rules whereby they must inform viewers or listeners that they are in fact being paid to promote something. They are supposed to put #Ad or #PaidPartnership on a post, which could alert the consumer before making their choice to buy.

The CCPC says this has a detrimental effect on buyers, especially when it comes to non-regulated financial products like cryptocurrencies when the influencer has no expertise in the area.

Although just 10pc of people trust information provided by influencers in general, many appear to put too much trust in those they do follow.

The best advice is always independent advice.

More to qualify for fuel allowance

With the cold snap lasting, the cost of energy will be on everyone’s mind. Despite the Government’s three extra payments of €200 per bill, it’s widely anticipated that won’t be enough to cover the real spend on gas and electricity.

Currently you have to put on the heating earlier, and for longer, and the resulting bill is going to be higher.

The Fuel Allowance scheme has been expanded and is now taking applications from up to 80,000 new households set to benefit.

The current rate is €33 per week from September to April, but it can be paid in two lump sums.

The quickest way to apply if you think you are eligible is online via MyWelfare.ie or by calling 0818 200 400, particularly if you are over 70.