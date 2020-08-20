'Permanent change' to consumer behaviour will follow the pandemic, says pension giant

Remote: The pandemic saw many vulnerable people switch to telehealth consultations instead of going to doctors’ surgeries

Canada's largest pension fund says some of the "radical changes" in consumer behaviours enforced during the pandemic lockdown are here to stay.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's (CPPIB) thought leadership lab sees permanent changes to consumer behaviour as a result of the global pandemic. The era after Covid-19 will be defined by wider adoption of e-commerce among older consumers, as well as by long-term impacts on health-care and privacy policy, all of which will impact investment portfolios, it says.

"The world will be different after Covid-19. For long-term investors, this will mean both new risks and new opportunities as we transition to recovery," CPPIB portfolio managers Caitlin Walsh and Ruby Grewal wrote in the report.

Gains in adoption of e-commerce have been patchy, according to the report. While the US and Europe appear to be rapidly catching up to China, not all merchants are reaping the benefits with big players like Amazon.com and Walmart having enormous advantages over smaller retailers with more limited selections and unscalable infrastructure, the report said.

The pandemic's impact on different demographic groups will change how older and younger consumers approach the use of e-commerce,

"Older consumers, anxious to avoid crowded public spaces for health reasons, now say they plan to increase e-commerce adoption across all categories, while younger consumers, restless after months of lockdown, indicated a building desire to return to stores for more discretionary categories," they wrote.

Telehealth was also another notable pandemic-driven trend. A third of users in countries reviewed by CPPIB tried telehealth services for the first time during the pandemic. Longer-term uptake will depend, in part, on whether providers are able to improve the experience, the report said.

Remote work, a slow-building trend before Covid-19, accelerated dramatically during the crisis, with roughly 50pc of workers in China, the UK and the US working from home, up from below 5pc before, according to the report.

CPPIB expects a long-term uptick in remote work, mostly in the form of flexible schedules that allow for a few days per week at home, rather than a wholesale abandonment of the office. In that sense, companies enabling remote work, for example collaboration and productivity tools, cybersecurity, cloud, automation, and sectors that focus on office sanitation are likely to gain a tailwind from the crisis.

A potential shift of populations away from the largest urban centres and changing mobility trends are also likely to have an effect. With greater geographic flexibility in employment, employees looking for more space should migrate further from city centres, which will likely accelerate the ongoing growth of so-called 'tier two' cities in the US and Europe.

Shifts in global supply chains should benefit providers of supply chain software and automation. CPPIB expects global supply chains will grow more complex, as the pandemic and chronic geopolitical tensions lead companies to diversify by turning to other countries or multi-sourcing.

India, Southeast Asia, Mexico and Poland are best positioned to benefit from gradual, incremental supply chain diversification, according to the report.

CPPIB returned 5.6pc in the quarter ended June 30 as stock markets rebounded from a pandemic-induced sell-off in March. The fund's growth to C$434bn (€277.6bn) was attributed to gains in a broad range of asset classes, though a stronger Canadian dollar offset some gains. CPPIB holds $241bn in public and private equities and 97pc are in the US and overseas markets.

Bloomberg