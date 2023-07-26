Penneys profits top €1m a day as chain’s Irish sales soar

Penneys made more than €1m in profit a day in its latest financial year.

The latest set of accounts for the business revealed that profit before tax for the retailer’s Irish operations was €394m for the year to September 17 2022.

This reflected a sharp increase from €19m of profit recorded in the prior year when operations were still affected by pandemic restrictions.

Gross margin rose to 18pc from 5pc following a surge of demand following temporary store closures during the pandemic.

However, this was partially offset by inflationary cost pressures over the year as energy bills and wages increased.

Penneys’ Irish turnover also rose by 34pc last year as trading recovered from the impact of the pandemic.

Accounts showed that turnover rose to €3.17bn across the year.

This is up from the €2.37bn reported in the corresponding period in 2021.

This figure included retail trading in the company’s Irish stores, and supplies of inventory from Penneys across the Primark group, as well as franchise income.

Irish retail sales were €693.1m across the year, up from €482.2m reported in 2021.

However, sales were 4pc down compared with the same period pre-pandemic, the retailer reported.

This dip was attributed to the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.

Intercompany supply of inventory rose to €1.8bn across the year, while franchise income grew by 154pc to €670m.

This was driven by the recovery from store closures over periods of lockdown, with no shops shutting in the group’s most recent financial year.

The company reiterated plans to invest more than €250m into its Irish operations over the next nine years. Penneys will create 700 new Irish jobs over the next three years as its retail footprint grows by more than 20pc.

Penneys currently has 37 stores in Ireland.

It recently opened a relocated store in Dundrum Town Centre, while a new Carlow location opened last June.

A new store was unveiled at The Square in Tallaght last September, while over €80m has been invested in the redevelopment of three existing stores in Cork, Galway and Clonmel.

The group is also developing a new warehouse and distribution facility in Newbridge, which is set to commence operations next spring.

Penneys, which trades as Primark outside of Ireland, aims to have a total of 530 stores by the end of its 2026 financial year, including 60 in the US.

There are currently over 400 stores operating in 15 countries.

So far in its current financial year, it has opened 20 of the 27 planned outlets.