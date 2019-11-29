Peer-to-peer lender Linked Finance puts UK scheme on hold

The lender told the Irish Independent the success of its Irish platform had prompted it to focus on the domestic market, where it has seen significant lending growth.

While Linked Finance had planned to enter the UK market, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has recently flagged the firm as being "closed to new lending business" there until a new business plan is submitted.

However, a Linked Finance spokesman said this was a mutually agreed step between the firm and the FCA.

Despite securing the authorisation two years ago, Linked Finance never operated in the UK or offered loans to firms there. It now has no definitive timeline for entering the UK market.

Linked Finance, whose CEO is Niall Dorrian, was established in 2013 and operates a lending platform which matches SMEs seeking finance with investors.

Among the firms to have raised money with the service are the Irish Fairy Door Company and Viking Splash Tours. It has facilitated a total of about 2,400 loans totalling nearly €120m.

It has seen a surge in loan activity in the past year.

Clients' loan requests are published on its website, and Linked Finance members can then decide whether or not to provide some of the finance.

The firm was the first Irish peer-to-peer lender to secure UK authorisation from the FCA.

"The purpose of this move was two-fold," said Linked Finance. "In the absence of a regulatory framework for P2P lending in Ireland, we wanted to demonstrate our business was managed to meet international best practice as introduced in the more developed UK market.

"Secondly, we had been considering expanding to offer loans to UK businesses, which would require us to be authorised by the FCA."

It added that to maintain its FCA authorisation in the UK, Linked Finance would have had to start issuing UK loans.

However it added that it did not intend to start doing so in the near future.

"Rather than allowing the approval to lapse, and for us to have to go through a full application process again in the future, the FCA indicated that it could simply put our authorisation on hold until such a time as we wanted to submit a new business plan," it added.

The company said it will now be able to "swiftly" reactivate its FCA authorisation by submitting a new business plan in the future to commence lending in the UK.

The firm noted that the fact its FCA approval has lapsed does not prevent UK nationals from investing in lending activity on its platform aimed at Irish firms.

"We will also continue to maintain the high standards of governance that allowed us to gain FCA approval in the first place," it added.

