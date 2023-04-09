Paytrix sets up its EU base in Ireland after raising €16.7m

Company hails ‘highly educated workforce and solid capabilities in tech’, and hopes to double its headcount by the end of the year

Paytrix, a British fintech startup, is setting up its EU base in Ireland after sealing a €16.7m funding round.

The company provides a platform for businesses to collate and manage different international payment services.

It currently employs 10 people in Ireland and plans to grow that number in the coming months.

Chief executive Aran Brown (pictured) told the Sunday Independent that he expects the headcount to double by the end of the year.

The Irish office will house functions like compliance, finance, IT and operations.

“It’s clear that a business with our international ambitions needs a base in the European Union,” Brown said.

“Ireland was the obvious choice for so many reasons, its highly educated workforce with solid capabilities in tech, a strong international business environment with good infrastructure, pro-business policies, English-speaking, to name a handful.”

Paytrix is pursuing an electronic money licence from the Central Bank of Ireland in order to operate and expand in the EU market.

“We applied for the EMI (electronic money institution) licence from the CBI last year and the application is progressing well,” Brown said.

The company already has regulatory approval in the UK, and it has now assembled a team to oversee the regulatory functions in Ireland.

Paytrix’s Irish operations are led by Peter Rowan, formerly a senior manager at PayPal and Twitter in Ireland.

The company has hired former Square International chief compliance officer Charlie McCarthy to oversee its compliance functions, while Russell Burke, a former authorisations official at the Central Bank of Ireland, is chair of the Irish business.

“Our view is that you can only build a gold-standard company if you work with a gold-standard regulator, and the Central Bank of Ireland is exactly that,” Brown said.

Paytrix raised $18.4m (€16.7m) last week in a Series A round led by Bain Capital Ventures, Unusual Ventures and Motive Partners to finance its expansion.

Brown said that Paytrix’s products are often used by online retailers that are selling goods to multiple countries and need to navigate a web of different international payment options.

“Many of these are poorly served by the options available at the moment.

“A marketplace with $250m gross merchandise value or even $500m won’t be able to get boarded by a tier-one global transaction bank, which would allow them to kick on to the next level of their growth,” he added.

“Instead, they have to stitch together a costly, inefficient and complex patchwork of payments services across a variety of markets.”