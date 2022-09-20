Patricia Callan tapped to steer push for more women in finance

Director of business body Financial Services Ireland, Patricia Callan, has been appointed to chair a steering group for Ireland’s Women in Finance Charter.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Seán Fleming, announced the appointment to the industry-led, government-supported initiative.

It comes as research from ratings agency DBRS Morningstar found gender diversity improving at a board level in banks but lagging in executive leadership positions.

In Ireland the share of women directors sitting on bank boards – at 41pc – is dramatically higher than the 34pc of management and executive jobs held by women.

Across Europe a tiny handful of women occupy the key chief executive and board chair roles.

Only Norway’s DBN has women in both top jobs.

The exit of Francesca McDonagh from Bank of Ireland for a new role at Credit Suisse cuts the number of female CEOs of bank groups in Europe from five in 2021 to four.

The exit of Ulster Bank from the Irish market will also mean the loss its CEO Jane Howard from a senior leadership role.

Women in Finance Charter is among a number of groups set up to boost the share of women in leadership roles.

Signatories commit their organisations to take action by advancing women in management and board level positions to achieve better gender balance and a more inclusive working environment. Progress on the targets will be monitored and reported by the ESRI, although the targets themselves are not enforceable.

Under the terms of reference for the Steering Group for the Charter, the minister appoints a chairperson, drawn from industry for a two-year term.

Patricia Callan said greater gender balance leads to a wider talent pool and a greater diversity of perspectives, leadership styles, innovation and creativity in the industry.

"This means greater productivity and an even more significant contribution by financial services to the wider economy. The support of the Government and the involvement of the ESRI means this charter brings new weight to our collective efforts to make our industry reflective of our customer base and wider society”.