Passenger charges at Dublin Airport could rise significantly from next year

PASSENGER charges at Dublin Airport could rise from next year in a move that will draw fire from airlines in the midst of a post-Covid recovery as they grapple with with high costs fuelled by inflation.

Dublin Airport is the only airport in the country where passenger charges are regulated.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) said on Friday that following an interim review it has set an average base price cap of €7.59 per passenger for the 2023-2026 period. The charge cap will start at €7.59 next year. In 2024, 2025 and 2026, the price cap will be €7.53, €7.48 and €7.77 respectively.

The current cap is €8.11.

But if inflation rises as expected, and Dublin Airport can deliver its huge investment plan on time, the real price caps just announced will convert to nominal price caps, including inflation, of €8.68 in 2023, €9.23 in 2024, €10.30 in 2025 and €11.73 in 2026.

Dublin Airport’s two biggest customers are Aer Lingus and Ryanair.

The Commission’s third review of its 2019 pricing determination was in direct response to the pandemic.

The CAR said its final determination under the current review compares to the average €8.52 passenger charge that it had proposed in its earlier draft decision.

The final determination is also much lower than the range of between €13.04 and €14.77 that had been sought by Dublin Airport, which is operated by the DAA, the semi-state company that also controls Cork Airport.

The CAR said the prices it has set will enable Dublin Airport to collect €2.8bn in revenue. That will include €1.4bn from airport charges over the next four years, and an additional €1.4bn from activities such as retail, car parking and property rental.

The CAR said its price determination differs significantly from what Dublin Airport sought for a number of reasons.

The Commission said the airport expects a slower recovery in passenger numbers than the CAR, and also proposed a higher return for investors. Dublin Airport also forecast that operating costs would grow at a much faster rate than the CAR’s own forecast.

The Commission has forecast that passenger numbers at Dublin Airport will hit 31.7 million next year and in 2024 will exceed the 32.9 million that passed through its doors in 2019. The CAR reckons they will hit 35.7 million in 2026. The DAA believes Dublin Airport will handle 40 million passengers by 2030.

“We note the final determination issued by the Commission for Aviation Regulation on the Dublin Airport price cap for the 2023 – 2026 period. Aer Lingus will review the content of the determination in detail over the coming days,” said a spokesperson for the airline.

Ryanair has criticised the final determination, claiming the new charges are “unwarranted”.

“The DAA should be putting less time and money into wasteful vanity projects, like the proposed €200m taxiway tunnel, and instead, use these resources to deliver lower prices, more capacity and better facilities for passengers to be able to get through security without waiting in lengthy queues, grab a decent cup of coffee and relax in a comfortable seat while they wait to board their low fare Ryanair flight,” said Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson.