Pandemic has not driven companies out of business, Central Bank finds

There is no evidence more companies are going bust as a result of the Covid pandemic, according to research from the Central Bank.

The crisis does seem to have put people off launching new businesses, however.

The lack of a spike in companies going bust is being seen in other countries too – but it remains to be seen if that means businesses will emerge intact or are simply in a state of suspended animation until creditors including landlords or suppliers who have not been paid pull the trigger on insolvency action after the crisis itself passes.

New company registrations fell sharply across all sectors between March and May, before rebounding over the summer, but remain below 2019 levels, according to a so called Economic Letter by researchers

at the Central Bank.

Despite the massive hit to the economy and evidence of significant financial distress among firms, there is no evidence of a marked increase in corporate insolvencies this year the researchers found – at least not yet.

Government supports, loan payment breaks, forbearance from other creditors, and pre-existing financial buffers have likely held down the insolvent liquidation rate, the reports authors suggest.

The report on “Irish company births and insolvent liquidations during the COVID-19 shock” by Niall McGeever, Cecilia Sarchi and Maria Woods, analyses trends in new company registrations and insolvent

liquidations since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

A marked reduction in new firm formation or a spike in insolvencies for viable firms could lower the productive capacity of the economy, slowing recovery when the pandemic passes, they note.

They found insolvent liquidations actually fell at the start of the pandemic but that was because the meeting required to shut a business down could not go ahead during lockdown. Insolvencies returned to pre-pandemic levels over the summer, but no higher.

The Central Bank team said the outlook or insolvent liquidations is uncertain, and will depend in large part on the duration of the pandemic, and the support provided to companies.

