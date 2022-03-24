Pádraig Ó’Céidigh steps down as Shannon Group chairman after less than six months

BUSINESSMAN Pádraig Ó’Céidigh has stepped down as chairman of Shannon Group less than six months after his appointment.

Mr Ó’Céidigh, who owned the Aer Arann airline before it went into examinership in 2014 and was sold, succeeded Rose Hynes in the role. She is now chair of the Irish Aviation Authority.

Shannon Group controls Shannon Airport and has a swathe of property interests. It is headed by chief executive Mary Considine.

Mr Ó’Céidigh, a former Senator, appeared before the Oireachtas Transport Committee last October before his appointment was ratified.

“Let me assure the Committee that working with the CEO and board on the recovery of Shannon Airport after the devastation caused by the pandemic will be my main focus,” he told the Committee. “It is a huge but exciting challenge at what is probably the most difficult period the global aviation industry has ever faced.”

Shannon Airport face severe difficulties during the pandemic, but has seen a number of carriers restart services from the gateway.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on tourism and aviation, Cathal Crowe, said he wants representatives of Shannon Group and the Department of Transport to appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee to discuss Shannon Group’s future.

“I, like so many people in this region with high interest and concern for Shannon Airport, saw huge hope in Ó Céidigh’s appointment,” said Mr Crowe.

“I’ve written to the chairperson of the Oireachtas Transport Committee, Deputy Kieran O’Donnell, to suggest that we urgently summon Mr Ó Céidigh, Mary Considine and Fintan Towey, assistant secretary for aviation in the Department of Transport, to appear before our committee to discuss the reasons behind this resignation and the pathway forward in terms of a replacement,” he added.

Mr Ó Céidigh told the Transport Committee last year that Shannon Group and Shannon Airport were vital for the region.

“I believe that Shannon Group is well positioned to play a key role in the region’s recovery, and I am committed to working with the CEO and the board to ensure this happens,” he said. “I will bring drive, passion and energy to the role.”

“The recovery of the aviation sector to pre-pandemic levels is likely to take many years, and it is certain that airports such as Shannon will face much increased competition for new routes during this time,” he added. “However, I have set an ambitious target to recover Shannon’s air traffic to 2019 levels by 2024.”

In 2019, Shannon Airport handled 1.7 million passengers, compared to 1.86 million in 2018. In 2020, numbers slumped to 352,000 as the pandemic emerged.