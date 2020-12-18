Paddy Power owner is stung as $870m US judgment reinstated

Paddy Power POWER owner Flutter Entertainment is on the hook for $870m (€709m) after a US court reinstated a massive damages claim against The Stars Group, which Flutter merged with earlier this year.

The Irish gambling group said it’s “wholly surprised” by the decision.

The legal action by the Commonwealth of Kentucky was initiated in 2010. It sought recovery of alleged losses incurred by residents of the state who played real-money poker on the PokerStars website between 2006 and 2011. PokerStars was bought by The Stars Group (TSG) in 2014.

A state law allows people who lose $5 or more in illegal bets to file a lawsuit within six months to recover the money. But if they fail to do so, any other person can sue to recover the money. The lower court ordered that $290m be paid by PokerStars. The amount was tripled by the judge by way of a penalty.

However, in 2018, the Kentucky Court of Appeals reversed the judgement. The court said at the time that permitting the action to move forward “would lead to an absurd, unjust result”.

But the Kentucky Supreme Court has just reinstated the $870m award.

“The outcome of today’s Kentucky Supreme Court ruling is that the $870m judgement against TSG has been reinstated with compounding interest of 12pc per annum,” Flutter told the stock market yesterday evening.

“There are a number of legal processes available to Flutter and having taken legal advice, Flutter is confident that any amount it ultimately becomes liable to pay will be a limited proportion of the reinstated judgement,” it added.

“Flutter is wholly surprised by today’s ruling and strongly disputes the basis of this judgement which, it believes, runs contrary to the modern US legal precedent,” it said. “No liability was previously recognised by either TSG or Flutter in relation to this.”

Online Editors