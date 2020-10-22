Packaging giant Ardagh to invest €1.5bn between 2021 and 2024

Packaging giant Ardagh plans to invest $1.8bn (€1.5bn) between 2021 and 2024 – mostly in its beverage cans business – according to chairman and chief executive Paul Coulson.

He made the announcement as Ardagh, which is one of the largest packaging groups in the world, posted third-quarter results that showed it generated a $43m (€36.3m) profit in the period, compared to a $29m loss in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue at the group was 2pc higher on a constant currency basis, at $1.8bn, and was 4pc higher on a reported basis.

Ardagh’s customers include Diageo, Heineken, Pernod Ricard, Nestle and Coca-Cola. It employs more than 16,000 people.

Mr Coulson, whose family owns about a third of stock market-listed Ardagh, said the group had performed “very well” in the third quarter despite a challenging environment as the Covid pandemic continued to have a worldwide impact.

He said that its metal beverage packaging unit saw strong growth, while its glass packaging division returned to volume growth.

“Our 2020 $250m business growth investment programme has progressed well and will deliver new beverage can capacity in North America later this quarter,” he noted.

“In addition, given a very favourable long-term outlook for sustainable packaging, we plan to invest over $1.8bn in organic growth projects in 2021 to 2024, in addition to maintenance capex. This investment, will be principally in our beverage can business,” added Mr Coulson.

Ardagh said its metal beverage packaging shipments rose 7pc in the last quarter, and are up 4pc in the year to date, with growth recorded in all its regions. Speciality can shipments were 20pc higher in the quarter and up 11pc in the year to date.

The group added that two new beverage can production lines are due to begin operating in North America by the end of the year.

About 85pc of the additional $1.8bn investment in the group from 2021 to 2024 will be targeted at its beverage can business.

“All told, investment in organic growth projects will exceed $2bn in the five years to 2024, with investments of approximately $800m in 2021, $500m in 2022 and the remaining $500m during 2023-2024,” noted Ardagh.

It added: “The investment programme, which will be funded from existing cash resources, free cash flow and, where necessary, incremental debt will provide attractive, de-leveraging returns to the group.”

