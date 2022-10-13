Pace of inflation slackens off in Ireland but prices still well up on 2021

The pace of inflation slackened further in September in Ireland, although its still running at levels not seen for decades before 2022.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a standard measure of prices for households, rose by 8.2pc between September 2021 and September 2022, down from an annual increase of 8.7pc in the 12 months to August 2022.

Energy for homes and transport costs continue to be the big driver of hikes over teh past 12 months.

In more positive news consumer prices remained unchanged in the month between August 2022 and September 2022.

There was even a decrease in transport costs (-3.6%) in the last month, mainly due to lower prices for airfares, petrol, services in respect of personal transport equipment and passenger transport by bus & coach.

However with inflation in Germany running in double digits the relative slow down here will do nothing to ease pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep hiking interest rates.

Anthony Dawson, Statistician in the CSO Prices Division said prices in Ireland have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5pc or more recorded in each month since October 2021.

That decrease was partially offset by an increase in the cost of motor cars.