Owner of the Irish Stock Exchange wins €4.3 billion bidding war to acquire Borsa Italiana from the London Stock Exchange

Euronext, the owner of the Irish Stock Exchange, has won the bidding war to acquire Borsa Italiana from the London Stock Exchange for €4.3bn.

By adding Milan to its network, the deal moves Euronext closer to its ambition of consolidating Europe's fragmented stock markets ahead of the EU's proposed capital markets union.

Euronext already operates stock exchanges in Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon.

"Thanks to this transaction, Euronext will significantly diversify its revenue mix and its geographical footprint by welcoming the market infrastructure of Italy, a G7 country and the third largest economy in Europe," Euronext CEO Stéphane Boujnah said.

Market sources in Dublin believe the acquisition is good news for Ireland's status as a post-Brexit European financial centre. They say the growth of Euronext's pan-European network will attract companies seeking a European listing on an English-speaking exchange with growing access to deep pools of capital and market data.

Trading in top Irish blue-chip stocks such as Ryanair, CRH and Smurfit Kappa has already soared in the last year on the ISE as institutional investors have shifted their activity away from London ahead of Brexit.

Euronext's bid beat Deutsche Boerse - its main EU rival - and Switzerland's Six and now positions the company as a third force in European markets, which have traditionally been dominated by Frankfurt and London.

The sale of Borsa is politically sensitive in Italy due to Borsa's ownership of MTS, the bond platform which handles trading of Italy's €2.1 trillion government bonds.

To secure the backing of the Rome government, Euronext teamed up with state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and Italy's biggest bank, Intesa SanPaolo.

LSE is selling Borsa as part of regulatory remedies to see through its $27 billion purchase of data provider Refinitiv, which is 45pc owned by Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News.

The sale is contingent on the European Commission formally stating it will only approve the Refinitiv deal if all or part of Borsa Italiana is sold.

The transaction is expected to complete in the first half of 2021 after receiving approval at an extraordinary general meeting on November 20.

