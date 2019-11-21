Origin shares slump amid weather warning

Shares in agri-services group Origin were down almost 9pc yesterday after the company warned that "prolonged unseasonal weather conditions" would impact on profit for the year.

Shares in agri-services group Origin were down almost 9pc yesterday after the company warned that "prolonged unseasonal weather conditions" would impact on profit for the year.

Revenue at the group fell 13.7pc to €371.2m in the three months to October 31 - Origin's first financial quarter. While the second half of the year is traditionally busier for the group, Origin said the reduced level of autumn plantings and higher level of predicted spring plantings meant that profit for the year 2020 was expected to be negatively impacted.

In Ireland and the UK, there was a reduction in underlying agronomy services and crop input volumes of 24.1pc in the period.

The total autumn/winter cereal and oilseed rape planted area, as a result, is now forecast to be 25pc lower than last year, at 2.1 million hectares. Meanwhile, continental Europe recorded an underlying volume reduction in agronomy services and crop inputs (excluding crop marketing volumes) of 17.9pc in the three-month period.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In