Operator of Costa Coffee in Ireland sustains €48m Covid-19 revenue hit

The directors of Tuli Ireland, which operates Costa Coffee here, say the results for the year are in line with expectations. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Revenues at the group behind Costa Coffee and a string of KFC franchises here slumped by €48m last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New accounts filed by Tuli (Holdings) Ireland Ltd show that pre-tax profits reduced by 56pc to €4.81m in the 12 months to the end of January 31 this year.

This followed revenues declining by 45pc from €106.2m to €58m.

The business also operates Pizza Hut here and the figures show that ‘other operating income’ of €10.5m, compared with €860,332 under that heading in 2019, prevented the business from recording losses last year.

The ‘other operating income’ was made up of ‘other income’ of €9.03m, royalties receivable of €1.36m and net rents receivable of €105,710.

The directors state they are satisfied with the results for the year and are in line with expectations due to the pandemic.

On the impact of Covid-19 on the business since the end of last January, the directors state that due to measures taken, the related impact is manageable.

They say they “are confident that the company’s results will return to pre-pandemic levels”.

The Tuli (Holdings) Ireland Ltd accounts are consolidated and figures released by the Revenue Commissioners shows that Tuli (Holdings) Ireland Ltd subsidiary MBCC Foods (Ireland) Ltd received payments under the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) and the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) last year.

The pre-tax profits also take account of non-cash depreciation costs of €7.36m.

Numbers employed declined by 425 from 2,084 to 1,659 and staff costs reduced by €9.54m from €30.53 million to €20.99m.

Directors’ pay reduced by 62pc from €787,751 to €299,779 made up of emoluments of €260,586 and pension payments of €39,193. Tuli Holdings is owned by brothers Sundeep and Raju Tuli who are based in Scotland. The directors state that during the year, the company paid interim dividends of €448,141 and declared dividends post year end of €547,452. They say “dividends are payable to directors at year end and are included in the director loan balances owed”.

Shareholder funds at the end of last January total €55.1m.