Operating profits at Shannon Foynes Port slide as coal imports sink

The Shannon estuary port operator is the nation’s biggest handler of non-container bulk goods.

Operating profits at Shannon Foynes Port fell more than 18pc last year because of a sharp drop in coal imports for the Moneypoint power station.

The Shannon estuary port operator – the nation’s biggest handler of non-container bulk goods – reported net profits of €4.4m, a record high for the State-owned firm.

But that figure included an exceptional €1.36m gain from the December 2019 sale of a 3.2-hectare site at the Dock Road in Limerick.

Excluding this, pre-tax profits came to €3.53m versus €4.35m in 2018. The port paid a €350,000 dividend to the State, up from €300,000 in 2018.

Turnover was hit by the rundown of operations at Moneypoint, the State’s only coal-fired station. The plant is supplied by a deep-water berth on the estuary. But it is due for closure by 2024 and is no longer used regularly to help power the electricity grid.

The port said it handled 9.6 million tonnes of bulk goods last year, 10pc lower than in 2018. Almost nine-tenths of that decline was attributed to lower coal imports for Moneypoint.

Bulk shipments also declined in volume terms for construction materials, liquid fuels and agricultural goods, chiefly animal feed.

The port noted that 2018 was an exceptionally high-volume year for importing livestock fodder because of that year’s drought.

It said the lower fuel imports reflected the growing efficiency of modern lorries, an increasing number of which are powered by green alternative fuels.

The decline in construction material shipments chiefly was attributed to weaker British demand for Irish cement.

“Cement exports to the UK have been directly impacted by Brexit and the slowdown in UK economic activity,” said port chairman David McGarry.

These factors combined to drive turnover down by 4.6pc to below €14m. Operating profits fell 18.6pc to €3.9m.

Shannon Foynes is seeking to pivot away from dependence on coal imports and become a preferred Atlantic hub for rolling out green electricity, including the development of offshore wind turbines.

Mr McGarry said the port’s underlying profitability, low net debt and support from retail banks means its flagship €23m development plan for Foynes – including development of a 38-hectare industrial park – remains on course.

The port spent €1.1m last year on docks and quays infrastructure.

