Online grocery sales soared 76pc in the past 12 weeks – the fastest rate of growth in 15 years – as shoppers tried to avoid stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to research group Kantar.

The latest Kantar figures published this morning also show that SuperValu was the largest grocery retailer in the 12 weeks to May 17, with a 22.4pc share based on the value of goods sold.

Kantar said the jump in grocery sales in the most recent three-month period reflects both the pre-lockdown surge in spending on food by consumers and the eight weeks where they were advised by the Government to stay at home.

“As lockdown continues, households with more mouths to feed at home have made their way through supplies and are now starting to top up depleted store cupboards,” said Kantar retail analyst Emer Hurley.

She added: “In accordance with government guidelines, we’ve seen shoppers limiting their time spent out of home by making fewer, larger trips at local stores, visiting grocers two fewer times over the past 12 weeks than they did in this period last year. Families with children under 16 pushed up their spend by 30pc on average.”

Despite the surge in shopping and the associated demands placed on the retail network, grocery inflation declined to 2.3pc from 2.9pc in the corresponding period last year.

Kantar said that Dunnes Stores held a 21pc share in the latest period, with Tesco on 21.8pc.

“Demand for online groceries has soared over the past few months and 15pc of Irish households received at least one online delivery over the latest 12 weeks – a significant increase from 9pc last year,” said Ms Hurley.

She said that an additional 26,000 households with retired people ordered an online delivery in the 12-week period, with over-65s spending an extra €8.9m online.

Sales of barbecue staples have also jumped as consumers made the most of the good weather. In the past four weeks, shoppers spent an extra €3.8m on sausages and burgers, and €5.9m more on ice-cream.

