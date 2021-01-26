One in four say broadband is worse since pandemic began — Comreg report

A quarter of Irish people say their broadband has become worse since the start of the pandemic, according to Comreg.

More than one in seven also say that their mobile signal has deteriorated since last March.

The figures, taken from a survey of 1,000 people, also show that three quarters of us now rely on home broadband far more than before the pandemic started, with families particularly dependent on it to get through an ordinary day.

But 13pc of Irish home broadband connections aren’t adequate for home working, Comreg says. The situation is particularly bad for those with mobile broadband services, where one in four say the connection isn’t good enough to use for home working.

Comreg’s survey says that just under three in five of us are working from home to some degree. Over two in five of us now need broadband to videoconference with work colleagues, while three in five of us use it to watch Netflix, Disney+ or other online video streaming services.

The figures show that online shopping for both essential and non-essential items has almost doubled since April, with half of us now doing so. However, video-calling friends (-5pc to 57pc) has declined slightly, as has reading the news online (-5pc to 58pc).

Voice calls on mobile phones have marginally improved in the country, with 14pc saying that voice calls on mobile phones have improved since last March, compared to 10pc saying it has become worse.

Almost 3 in 5 would be willing to spend more on broadband to get a better service. This is much more likely to be the case for households with children (64pc) than homes without kids (51pc). Respondents under the age of 35 are also up to three times as likely to want faster broadband than older people.

Overall, six out of ten people perceive their broadband to be about the same as the start of the Covid19 pandemic, with one in four saying it’s worse, and one in seven saying it’s better.

Earlier this week, Virgin Media said that its customers used 84pc more broadband data than they did in February 2020.

Last week, the National Broadband Plan connected its first rural home under the €3bn plan. The first wave of households and businesses to be connected to fibre broadband under the scheme are in Cork and Cavan, through commercial operators such as Eir, Sky and Vodafone. Homes in Limerick and Galway are to follow in the coming weeks, with 19,000 due by the end of April and 130,000 due by the end of 2021.

National Broadband Ireland says that it currently has “operations” underway in all 26 counties and that it expects the number of premises under construction to be in excess of 130,000 by the end of the year, with approximately 70,000 premises available for connection “at prices similar to those available in urban areas”.

The new service will typically cost from €45 per month for a 500Mbs connection or from €55 for a 1,000Mbs connection. This is cheaper than similar high speed services in cities, most of which are limited to a single high speed provider, Virgin Media. Virgin charges €71 per month for a 500Mbs after an introductory six-month discount period.

Rollout plans for other areas of the country can be checked at nbi.ie/rollout-plan.

However, a timeline for any potential acceleration in the rollout of the National Broadband Plan remains unclear. As it stands, the rollout is not due to be completely finished before 2027.





Indo Business