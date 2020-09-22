New figures from the Central Bank show household net wealth grew by over €76,000 for the median households between 2013 and 2018. (stock photo)

One-in-five Irish households has wealth of €850,000 even when mortgage or other debt is accounted for, while the same number of homes has wealth of less than €1,000.

New figures from the Central Bank show household net wealth grew by over €76,000 for the median households between 2013 and 2018.

The rapid increase in net wealth is the most dramatic in the Euro area since 2013 and the data suggests Irish households are among the very riches in the EU, well ahead of Germany and the Netherlands, reflecting still high levels of home ownership.

Wealth here is largely tied up in house-price growth, with those who own their own homes benefiting from the rising market since 2013 and large scale repayment of debts.

The Central Bank said the figures show households are more resilient to Covid-19’s economic impact than they were to the financial crisis. However, Labour Party Finance spokesman Jed Nash said the numbers highlight a growing wealth inequality gap and called for wealth taxes in the October Budget.

“The top 20pc now have median wealth of over €853k per person, up from €560k per person in 2013, and more than the other 80pc combined,” Deputy Nash said.

Much of the notional wealth of households is tied up in Dublin housing. On Monday councillors from Sinn Fein, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael combined to vote down any increase in property tax in the capital.

Online Editors