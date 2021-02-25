Once the main man in Irish media, Communicorp sale is the final sign off on Denis O’Brien’s radio days

DENIS O'BRIEN has cast a long shadow and lost a lot of money as a major investor in Irish media across three decades. For all his controversies as a media proprietor – and as a very litigious media reader – the decision to cut his losses and sell Communicorp will leave a changed landscape where the era of the larger-than-life media baron is coming to an end.

O’Brien’s own financial advisers are likely to be among the most welcoming of his decision to get out of Irish media by selling Communicorp, including Today fm and Newstalk.

He lost a staggering €450m on his other big media bet, a €500m investment in Independent News & Media where, against the background of coverage of the Moriarty Tribunal, O’Brien led a shareholder revolt against Tony O’Reilly’s long dominance of the then international newspaper chain.

O’Brien won the battle only to be left with the biggest stake in INM as the newspaper industry went into decline after a century of bumper profits and as Ireland was about to enter the financial crash.

Having gained the upper hand at INM in part by railing against corporate governance under the previous regime O’Brien nominated his long-time associate Leslie Buckley to the board. Management of INM during Buckley’s tenure as chairman is now subject to a High Court-appointed inspection including over allegations that Mr Buckley wanted to pay over the odds to buy O’Brien’s loss making Newstalk. INM itself has been found by the Data Protection Commission have broken the law by accessing personal data stored in its IT systems back in 2014.

In the end O’Brien cut his losses at INM and sold his stake to current owner Mediahuis at a fraction of what he’d paid for it.

Around the same time O’Brien had bought shares in INM his own radio business, Communicorp, paid British media group Emap €200m for Today fm, Fm 104 and Highland Radio. That 2007 deal brought real national reach to what had been a small radio group, but at the cost of a never to be seen again top-of-the-market price tag.

Rich men have long sought to own media assets. O’Brien followed O’Reilly, who followed William Martin Murphy into INM. In O’Brien’s case the fortune from his successful telecoms ventures, Esat Digifone and later Digicel, sustained the investments, but he was emerging as the big beast in the sector just as owning Irish media assets was becoming a licence to lose money.

Now he’s out. Communicorp is being sold to UK-based Bauer Media for a price understood to be ‘north of €100m’, which is also roughly what Communicorp owes O'Brien for bailing it out with interest-free loans through the years, including keeping Newstalk going in the period after the 2008 crash, when any purely rational investor would have pulled the plug.

Communicorp’s buyer Bauer, by contrast. is an unabashedly corporate investor. Its portfolio of by-the-numbers UK radio stations includes Absolute 60s, Absolute 70s, Absolute 80s, etc, Kiss FM, Jazz FM and heavy metal brand Kerrang fm.

The group has a huge reach in the UK market achieved with little chatter, less news and almost no big-name anchors, even in celebrity-obsessed Britain.

Communicorp’s 98fm and Spin brands look like an easy fit for the group. Today FM is always going to be Communicorp’s big national brand in Ireland, but Newstalk looks a square peg in a round hole and there is already speculation in media land that the talk-radio brand could eventually be hived off again once the new corporate owners have been up and down the numbers.

Under O’Brien’s largesse Newstalk carved out a unique space for itself; challenging what it saw as the RTÉ / public sector consensus with a distinctly chippy, pro-enterprise stance and a heavy emphasis on covering business and sport to an extent unknown in the rest of the commercial radio.

Newstalk was too male, too middle class and too outspoken for some, perhaps even most, tastes; which only proves its defined position in the market.

It is certainly impossible to imagine a new corporate owner taking a chance on big personality-driven broadcasters like George Hook or Ivan Yates, or thumbing its chequebook at RTÉ by hiring away the equivalent of a Pat Kenny.

If the pubs were open it would be hard for any hack to stay at home tonight – Dublin bars like Kehoe’s, O’Donoghues and Toner’s would have been electric with gossip and war stories.

Many journalists who’ve been on the receiving end of legal actions prompted by coverage of Mr O’Brien and his businesses, or banned from his airwaves or indeed been hired and fired by O’Brien and his lieutenants down the years will be relieved that the billionaire has decided to leave the field.

Those who’ve found big audiences and large incomes under O’Brien’s wing, or just got their foot in the door for a start at one of his stations, might be less sanguine.

That probably goes double for the small army of executives, advisers and lawyers who’ve trailed the billionaire’s trajectory through the Irish media landscape and would have had their own stories to trade in more upmarket surroundings if ‘town’ was open.

When the dust settles, and the corporate takeover is complete it will leave a less fraught, less volatile but inevitably more staid and predictable media market.