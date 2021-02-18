Ombudsman welcomes striking out of FBD case against his office

FINANCIAL Services Ombudsman Ger Deering has welcomed the striking out by the High Court of a legal action taken against his office by FBD.

The insurer had sought to prevent the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO) from progressing the investigation of a complaint against it.

Following the move, Mr Deering vowed to “vigorously oppose” any attempt by a financial service provider or pension provider, to restrain him in the exercise of his statutory powers.

Mr Deering had said that if FBD succeeded in a legal action against his office it would have “a very profound impact on our ability to investigate certain complaints”.

FBD’s action was seen as an unprecedented challenge to the statutory powers of the ombudsman.

But the High Court has now struck out the legal proceedings commenced in August last year.

FBD had secured permission from the High Court to seek to have the ombudsman’s investigation of a publican’s complaint over the insurer’s refusal to pay out for a Covid-19 business interruption claim judicially reviewed.

This was seen as a means to prevent the FSPO from investigating the complaint made by Phil Flannery’s of Denmark Street Ltd over the insurer’s refusal to pay out for a Covid-19 business interruption claim judicially reviewed.

Despite the High Court legal action, the FSPO had reached an agreement with FBD on September 9 last year, to vacate the court order preventing the investigation of the complaint.

The FSPO had continued to investigate the complaint, but had said it would not issue a preliminary decision to the parties until these judicial review proceedings against the FSPO have been dealt with by the High Court.

The High Court has now struck out the proceedings, on consent of the parties.

The court was told FBD had agreed to discharge certain legal costs to the FSPO and to the publican policyholder, which was a notice party to the proceedings.

Mr Deering welcomed the High Court striking out of the case.

He said he “will vigorously oppose any attempt by a financial service provider or pension provider, to restrain him in the exercise of his statutory powers, to investigate a complaint pursuant to the provisions of the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman Act 2017”.

The case was separate to the case the insurer lost on February 5 in the commercial court.

In that case four publicans won a landmark Covid-19 business interruption court case against the insurer.

But the insurer had, until now, continued its ombudsman action in the High Court to halt the investigation of a publican’s complaint over the insurer’s refusal to pay out for a Covid-19 business interruption claim.

In that action the insurer had claimed the probe should be halted on grounds including that the same issue is the subject of separate High Court proceedings brought by pubs against the insurer.

Asked for a comment, FBD said last week it holds the ombudsman’s office in the utmost respect and has always worked with it to resolve customer concerns in a fair and reasonable manner.

It said that following the judgment regarding FBD’s public house insurance policy, it is committed to paying valid claims from publican policyholders and will process claims as quickly as possible.

Online Editors