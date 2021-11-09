O’Leary sells €44m worth of Ryanair shares

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary. His stake in the airline is worth close to €800m.

RYANAIR boss Michael O’Leary has sold more than €44m worth of shares in the airline as its stock trades at levels seen well before the pandemic.

A stock exchange filing shows that Mr O’Leary exercised options over 2.5 million shares last Friday and sold them the same day.

Senior executives at stock market-listed companies often have lucrative share option deals, whereby they can acquire blocks of shares in the firms at a fixed price, if they achieve certain performance targets.

Mr O’Leary exercised options over the 2.5 million shares at €8.34 each, making for an outlay of just under €21m.

He then sold the shares for €17.66 each, or a total of €44.1m, leaving a pre-tax profit of €23.3m.

According to the Ryanair’s most recent annual report, Mr O’Leary held almost 44.1 million shares in the company at the end of June this year, or 3.9pc of the airline. They are currently worth €785m.

The share sale last week came just days after Ryanair – Europe’s biggest low-fares airline - reported a loss of €48m for the first half of its financial year. It expects to make a €200m loss in the 12 months to the end of next March.

However, it performed strongly over the summer, having made a €225m profit in the second quarter of its financial year. That was the first profit recorded by the carrier since the end of 2019, just before the pandemic struck.

Ryanair shares are currently trading close to a 12-month high and are at levels last seen around 2017.

The carrier has positioned itself to be among the big winners from a return to travel after the pandemic.

Ryanair carried 39.1 million passengers in the six months to the end of last September, which was 54pc fewer than it did in the comparable period in 2019, before the Covid crisis.

However, the figure was more than twice the 17.1 million passengers it carried in the six months to the end of September last year.

In December last year, the Gigginstown Settlement Charity, which is linked to Mr O’Leary and his wife Anita, sold almost €22m in Ryanair shares.

Mr O’Leary has made hundreds of millions of euro from Ryanair share sales and dividends from the airline since he was appointed chief executive at the carrier in 1994.

In November 2014, Ryanair granted five million share options to Mr O’Leary as part of his five-year employment contract. They were granted at a strike price of €8.35 and vested in July 2019.

Mr O’Leary stands to make a fortune from a share agreement sealed with the airline in 2019 as part of his latest five-year employment contract.

That year, he was granted 10 million share options at a strike price of €11.12. They will only vest if the group’s profit after tax exceeds €2bn in any financial year up to and including 2024, or, alternatively, if Ryanair’s share price equals or exceeds €21 for any 28-day calendar period between April this year and March 2024.

That would make the share options worth at least €210m, while the profit before tax on them would be about €100m.

Mr O’Leary received no bonus in the financial year that ended in March this year as Ryanair made a €1bn loss during the pandemic. He also took a voluntary pay cut during the crisis.