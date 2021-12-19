Officials seek removal of committee that voiced Siptu concerns

Members of an internal Siptu committee that raised a litany of serious allegations about how staff are treated within the union are facing the threat of being stood down, it has emerged.

Siptu’s Staff Representative Committee (SRC) has faced a backlash from senior officials within the union since the Sunday Independent revealed two weeks ago a detailed three-page letter the committee sent to the union’s National Executive Committee.

In that letter, the SRC, whose function it is to effectively act as an internal trade union for Siptu staff, described the industrial relations model within the union as “unbelievably deficient... inferior to that of the Ryanair model”.

The explosive letter, signed by 15 long-serving and highly respected members of the SRC, described a Liberty Hall workplace beset with “widespread discrimination” on grounds of gender and political belief and where “many staff have suffered mental illness due to work-related stress and burnout”.

But now senior management figures within Siptu have called for the membership of the SRC to be removed.

“The Sectors Organisers met today to discuss the article that appeared in the Sunday Independent regarding the internal affairs of the union,” said an email to all Siptu staff from a sector organiser.

The memo said that following the meeting, the sector organisers, who lead teams of trade union staff focused on specific sectors of the economy, were now seeking “that an EGM be called ASAP to discuss the article”.

The sector organisers were also seeking “that an election be held in relation to all positions on the SRC”, said the email.

“We call of [sic] all those who share this view to forward their names to the undersigned,” said the email, which was signed by a high profile sector organiser.

The call for the EGM brought immediate criticism from some Siptu staff.

“Irrespective of people’s views on the issues involved do you believe it appropriate that sector organisers are requesting individual staff members to identify if they are supportive of your views (or not by their silence),” responded one staff member.

Another said: “Thankfully we still have many colleagues who have Trade Union values and empathy for colleagues with grievances. We need to remember our own quote that ‘an injury to one is the concern of all’.”

The call for an EGM followed a series of condemnations by management level trade union officials of both the SRC letter and the Sunday Independent article in which it was revealed.

“I want to completely and unequivocally distance myself from the issues raised in this article and the outrageous allegations made in it. I would also like to assure you that I do not recognise, nor have ever witnessed, any of the despicable and scurrilous remarks referred to in the Independent article,” wrote one senior Siptu official in a letter to Siptu general secretary Joe Cunningham.

“Furthermore, following several conversations, I can also assure you that by far the vast majority of my colleagues have the same experience as me,” he said.

“As you are aware, since its foundation, our union has consistently come under attack from interest groups whose sole objective is to undermine our unions [sic] attempt to improve the quality of life for workers and their families, the article in today’s paper would appear to be their latest attempt to try and achieve this.

“Although the issues raised in this has the potential to put undue pressure on the staff of Siptu, it could also have a serious negative impact on our shop stewards and members who are on the cold [sic] face every day trying to organise their quality of life and fight injustices in the workplace.

“I am confident however that like all previous attempts to undermine our objectives, both the staff and our activists will prevail, and this latest attempt will also fail.”

Another senior official wrote in support of this view, calling for the SRC to “resign in block”

“I concur with everything you have said. It’s a shame that in our union that staff want to attack us from within. Yes there is issues with burnout of staff with workload but that’s up to us as sector Organisers to deal with those issues for staff under our responsibility.”

Another senior official said he had written to the SRC in early November “and registered my disagreement with the letter” – the week the SRC sent its letter to management.

“I also asked that the SRC withdraw the letter from the NEC and the union leadership, as it did not reflect my experience or my opinion,” wrote the official.

“In my opinion the SRC have overstepped their mandate and in doing so have caused considerable damage to the union and interests of our members. Perhaps it is time for a special AGM to discuss this letter and to elect a new ctte [committee] and officers with a fresh mandate?”

One veteran official reserved his condemnation for the Sunday Independent, which had directly quoted substantial portions of the SRC letter.

“As we come to the end of this very sad day for Siptu, I note no acknowledgement from the SRC condemning this letter, never mind the deliberate leak to a well renown [sic] anti-union media journalist.”

He called for the SRC to “verify who the 15 senior officials who signed this letter are, otherwise it has no standing”.

“I for one will clear my busy schedule for the urgent meeting requested given the seriousness of the situation,” he wrote.

The three most senior members of the SRC committee subsequently issued an internal statement defending the letter.

“The SRC has an obligation to communicate with staff, management and the NEC [National Executive Committee],” said the SRC response. ”Not to do so, out of concern that such communication may be leaked, would bring members back into the situation around which many raised concerns in the past i.e. that the SRC was non-communicative and its activities opaque.”

“The committee fully accepts that, for many members, the lived/working experience within the Union has been good throughout their employment. There are also large numbers of staff for whom, unfortunately, this has not always been the case,” it said.

“For those whose experiences have been bad, and in some cases very damaging to them on multiple levels, the Committee is obliged to have in place robust industrial relations structures and procedures which can provide fair and reasonable outcomes for both staff member/s and Management. The sad reality for all of us is that we have inequality throughout the organisation and structures that are enabling such.”

Neither the SRC nor Siptu responded to requests for comment.