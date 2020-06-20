Office re-entry is lift-off for whole new way of working

Late last month, after successfully launching astronauts into orbit, Elon Musk - founder of SpaceX, the company which manufactured the spacecraft propelling the two men upward to dock with the International Space Station - admitted a concern.

"The part I worry most about," Musk told a reporter, "would be re-entry."

The astronauts are not set to return until the end of July at the earliest. Which makes me wonder on behalf of many of you, my dear readers, when are you planning to return to your offices and are you worried?

For months now, orbiting around new, unfamiliar work environments, we've been in similar situations, haven't we? We've been at risk of floating aimlessly, so we needed to craft new ways of engaging, communicating, interviewing, motivating and, yes, parenting. To keep us tethered. Grounded. Together.

Now that we are readying ourselves for re-entry, what are we considering? How are we preparing? What are we feeling?

From an employee perspective, our emotional coronacoaster likely careens from exhilaration at the thought of seeing colleagues again to anxiety around a virus that is still not contained. From a management point of view, it's an interesting mixture of a desire to regain control combined with an understanding for flexibility.

1) Considering everything and everyone = more flexibility

"We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to design our next new normal," Amanda Zahringer told me on a recent Zoom call. As a partner and head of learning and development at ByrneWallace, one of Ireland's largest law firms, she said she's not surprised employees are responding to re-entry in different ways.

"Some are eager to return to the office as they miss the social interaction and collaboration, or perhaps find their workspace is more conducive for their work," Amanda said. "Others might understandably be concerned and uncertain, for any number of reasons including mental or physical health, parental or caring responsibilities, or feel that they thrive whilst working remotely.

"We are reaching out to employees to give them an opportunity to discuss their circumstances and preferences so we can align them as best we can with our new working environment. We've also expanded our resilience, wellbeing and mentoring programmes to a wider group of people, to support them in the move from potentially being overwhelmed to overcoming. Communication and connection are key."

In organisations with a combined workforce of essential employees and home workers, sensitivity to emotions is also important. Liza O'Brien, HR director of multi-national pharmaceutical company Ipsen, reminded me their manufacturing facilities never closed. "We produce medicine in the supply chain and many of our employees got a great sense of pride from going to work every day knowing they were helping people."

Managers will want to provide reassurance that the same level of safety precautions applied for manufacturing teams will be put in place in the office. Floor plans, desk configurations and other logistics need sorting.

"Because of social distancing, we won't have the capacity to bring everyone else back in immediately," Liza said. "Fortunately, flexibility is working and mental health remains a top priority. We're not monitoring hours. We're seeing that working from home works. People are being trusted to do their workload. Now as we prepare to invite some team members back, we're encouraging everyone to come forward and share. From every disaster there is opportunity."

With a team of 150, Cubic Telecom's chief people officer Gillian French echoed Liza and Amanda's call for communicating with employees. "There's a minute amount of details," Gillian said. "We have a comprehensive plan with 75 steps to take before we get back into the office. We are personally checking on everyone's individual circumstances."

2) People-first leadership approach = accelerated innovation and change

While companies juggle complexities of personal preferences, government policies and social safety protection, the result is a rapidly evolving post-pandemic workplace.

Avinash Nair, learning head for Lenovo's Asia Pacific divisions who spoke to me from India last week, credits their leaders for setting cultures that encourage accelerated change. "It's significantly different when you have managers who put people first, who are committed to making their lives better and keeping them engaged. Developing people to help them gain knowledge, build skills and modify behaviours is a part of Lenovo's culture and that foundation accelerates change and improves margins.

"We did not lay anyone off during shutdowns, and in most regions we are still paying bonuses."

Next Tuesday, I will facilitate a virtual 'Idea-fest' hosted by a large multi-national. Among the questions the six teams will be asked to tackle will be the return-to-work challenge. Each team will have two rounds of 20 minutes each to suggest preliminary solutions. We're intentionally condensing the exploration times to put accelerated innovation to the test.

3) Embracing flexibility and people-led innovation = Galvanisation of new models

Adapting a more people-first approach is what many companies long talked about but now exponentially more of them are putting words into real action. As Amanda said: "We can't go back. We are different people now. When in our lifetimes have we had such time to reflect and learn in such a way? People, positive work cultures and mental health have been on the agenda for 15-20 years and now we can all put it at the top where they have belonged."

One step into the office for man, one giant leap into a new way of working for mankind.