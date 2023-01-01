Odlums owner sees €3.3m loss amid ‘challenge’ in recouping costs

VALEO Foods, the owner of brands including Odlums, Batchelors and Jacobs, has said it’s facing challenges in recouping energy and other costs that have rocketed because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Irish group owns a raft of other well-known brands such as Shamrock and Rowse and sells its products in more than 100 countries. It’s majority-owned by US investment giant Bain Capital.

“The economic impact of the current Russian/Ukrainian conflict, particularly in respect of the significant increase in the cost of energy, utilities and consumables, along with increased pressure on the supply chain and availability of certain raw material inputs, is presenting a challenging environment for the group, particularly in respect of recovering such increases,” Valeo’s directors noted in newly-filed accounts for the business that were signed off in October.

The company, which employs about 4,500 people, is led by chief executive Seamus Kearney.

Its latest accounts show that its turnover excluding acquisitions edged just 3pc higher to €1.25bn in the 12 months to the end of March 2022.

It made an operating profit of €90.6m, but it posted a €3.3m loss after €17.6m of exceptional items coupled with €57.7m in finance expenses pushed it into the red.

The loss came a year after a near €100m non-cash impairment of one of its assets in the previous financial year saw it post a €98.4m loss in that period.

Valeo was sold in 2021 by majority owner CapVest to Bain Capital and the food company subsequently restructured its debt.

CapVest, controlled by Cavan native Seamus Fitzpatrick, acquired Batchelors and Origin Foods in 2010 to create Valeo Foods.

Despite the loss made in the last financial year, Valeo insists it’s well-positioned for growth.

“The group’s strategy remains broadly unchanged despite the pandemic,” directors note in its accounts.

They add: “Valeo will continue to pursue growth through a focus on organic sales growth and maintaining its existing sales base, maximising sales margin performance through effective pricing and promotion strategies, leveraging the group’s purchasing power and maintaining an efficient cost base.”

The directors pointed out that its acquisition activity has been a “significant driver” of growth in recent years.

During the last financial year, Valeo completed the acquisition of New World Foods and Freshers Foods.