NZ leak inquiry collapses over potential conflict of interest

An inquiry into the leaking of New Zealand’s budget earlier this year has been terminated and will have to be re-launched over a possible conflict of interest.

Ireland’s new Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf was heavily criticised following an earlier inquiry into his handling of the leak. As New Zealand Treasury Secretary, Mr Makhlouf had claimed the leak was a result of a cyber attack. In fact the sensitive data had been accessible online.

The initial inquiry found Mr Makhlouf failed to take responsibility and then fell short of expectations in how subsequent events were handled.

He’d taken a “major hit (to his) personal and professional reputation,” New Zealand’s State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes had concluded, though he said it was not a “sackable offence”.

Now, an inquiry into how the original data had been accessible has collapsed.

Peter Hughes said the integrity of the current investigation, led by Mr Murray Jack, had been compromised because a key member of the investigation team failed to declare a potential conflict of interest.

“Starting the investigation again is the right thing to do,” Mr Hughes said. “Near enough is not good enough when it comes to integrity.”

The inquiry is expected to cost NZ$250,000 (€145,000).

Online Editors