Nutrition venture backed by Leslie Buckley sold to Japanese investors

Leslie Buckley pictured at the Independent News and Media EGM at the Alex Hotel. (Pic: Steve Humphreys)

Nualtra, the Irish nutritional firm that’s backed by former Digicel directors Leslie Buckley and Sean Corkery, has been sold in a multi-million euro deal to a Japanese firm.

The Limerick company has been bought by Cambrooke, a US unit of Japan’s Ajinomoto Group after receiving a number of offers from prospective buyers. The deal value was not disclosed.

Ajinomoto is a food and biotechnology corporation.

Based in Tokyo and with over 100 subsidiaries worldwide, it is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange and has a market capitalisation of €10bn and annual revenues of more than €9bn.

Read More

Nualtra was founded by in 2012 by dietician Paul Gough. It makes oral nutritional supplements to treat malnutrition that manifests in adults as a result of diseases such as cancer, and because of old age.

The company made a profit of almost €1.7m last year.

It does not publicly report turnover, which was understood to be about €10m in 2018.

Mr Buckley is the former chairman of Independent News & Media, while Mr Corkery is the former chief executive of Actavo. Both are former non-executive directors of Denis O’Brien’s Digicel telecoms firm. Mr Buckley and his family own more than 22pc of Nualtra.

Mr Corkery is the chief executive of stock market-listed Irish travel software firm Datalex. He is also Mr Gough’s father-in-law. Mr Corkery owns almost 13pc of Nualtra.

Cambrooke, which was acquired by Ajinomoto in 2007, said Nualtra has been the fastest-growing nutrition supplement provider in Ireland and the UK for a number of years.

Its products are sold exclusively sold to the NHS in the UK and the HSE and reimbursed only once they have been prescribed by a doctor.

“This is a great combination of two companies with a shared mission and one more important step forward on our quest for rapid growth in medical nutrition worldwide,” said Cambrooke president and CEO Howard Lossing.

Cambrooke is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America.

“By leveraging the capabilities of Cambrooke, Ajinomoto and Nualtra, we will strengthen our ability to better serve the needs of our customers and health care professionals,” said Nualtra chief executive Mark Lane.

“We received several strong offers for our business, but Cambrooke was the obvious choice for everyone involved,” he added.

Nualtra will continue to be based in Ireland, with offices here and in the UK.

Read More

Online Editors