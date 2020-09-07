NTMA to increase national debt with bond deals

The Government is looking to add another €1.5bn to the national debt by issuing new bonds this week.

The debt will take total borrowing this year to €21.5bn, approaching the upper end of a range the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has said it is looking to raise this year.

The latest NTMA guidance put that range at between €20bn and €24bn.

The NTM will hold a bond auction on Thursday, September 10th 2020 where it will issue bonds by adding to a so-called Green Bond due in 2031 that commands a 1.35pc interest rate and a 1.5pc interest bond due in 2050.

