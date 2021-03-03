NTMA raises doubt over Davy relationship after bond sale fine

The NTMA has indicated its close relationship to Davy Stockbrokers could be thrown into doubt after the firm was hit by a record €4.13m regulatory fine.

Davy has a prized status as an National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) primary dealer in Irish government bonds

The NTMA, which managed government borrowing including appointing dealers and managers for billions of euro in bond deals has indicating its relationship with Davy may be in doubt.

"The NTMA notes the very serious findings by the Central Bank in this matter. The NTMA is monitoring the situation closely and awaits the company’s response to the Central Bank findings.”

Primary dealers make two way trades in Irish government bonds, a high volume business than puts firms into direct contact with hundreds of international investors and money managers.

Most primary dealers appointed by the NTMA are huge global investment banks, with the exception of Davy and the Dublin office of Cantor Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, management at Davy itself have been forced to re-issue an internal memo to staff about the record €4.13m fine the firm was hit with this week.

An initial memo circulated on Tuesday included some comments that went beyond the agreed wording of the settlement agreement with the Central Bank that included the fine.

This additional text said: "While there are no findings of actual conflict of interest or customer loss, there were significant shortcomings in how the transaction was conducted, particularly in the context of the policies and controls relating to the management of potential conflicts of interest. There was also a failure to engage with our compliance team.”

The updated note to staff now says.

“There were significant shortcomings in how the transaction was conducted, particularly in the

context of the policies and controls relating to the management of potential conflicts of interest.

There was also a failure to engage with our compliance team.”

On Tuesday Davy was reprimanded and fined €4.13m by the Central Bank of Ireland for four breaches of the European Communities (Markets in Financial Instruments) Regulations 2007 (MiFID).

The fine is the biggest ever for an Irish stockbroker and the biggest here under MiFID regulations. Regulators are understood to have been particularly alarmed by the ease with which staff bypassed the Davy compliance function, and by the firm’s failure to engage properly with regulators once the case was under investigation.

The Central Bank said it could not comment on the individual incident involved in the case.

However, it is understood to relate to a 2014 incident when businessman Patrick Kearney and his Kilmona Holdings Ltd sold Anglo Irish Bank bonds via Davy at a steep discount in order to settle a debt – without knowing the buyers were Davy employees who went on to sell the assets at a profit.

Online Editors