Nordic Aviation Capital’s debt deal legal fees cost up to €660 an hour

A partner at Dublin-based law firm William Fry racked up €49,000 in fees in little more than a month working on the US bankruptcy of Limerick-based aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), court filings show.

Detailed cost breakdowns from the US case are providing an extraordinary insight into the financial realities of restructuring NAC’s multi-billion euro debts through the formal but high-speed court process.

Solicitor David Maughan is a partner in the law firm’s banking and financial advisory group and the head of aviation and asset finance.

His fees comprise the single biggest part of the total €204,000 rung up in fees by William Fry for its work on the bankruptcy from December 17 last to the end of January.

NAC, whose president and CEO is Norman Liu, is set to exit its bankruptcy process next month.

The firm is the world’s largest lessor of regional carriers, it was hit by the effect of the Covid pandemic on its airline customers.

The restructuring of a $6.3bn (€5.8bn) debt pile will see the business taken over by lenders.

Last week, a US court approved NAC’s restructuring plan immediately following the lifting of a putative last-minute objection by the US tax authority.

The restructuring plan involves an injection of nearly $540m (€500m) in new capital through a $337m (€312m) equity contribution and $200m (€185m) in new revolving credit facility – a type of flexible loan.

Law firms working on the bankruptcy are required to submit their detailed fee statements to the bankruptcy court for approval.

The William Fry filing shows that its partners charge €660 an hour for their services. Senior associates bill €490 an hour, while associates bill €420. Trainees at the firm bill €250 an hour.

Nine partners at the firm billed a total of almost €149,000 for the December-January period. Partner Craig Sowman billed €35,178, while Fergus Doorly billed €28,446.

William Fry has sought 80pc of the €204,082 due for services rendered, in line with the discount given by other law firms working on the bankruptcy.

The fees are modest compared to the millions of dollars charged by a number of US law firms working on the bankruptcy.

The Irish law firm’s work on the case involved varied aspects of the bankruptcy including attendance at board meetings, emails regarding the appointment of a new chairman at NAC, and dealing with liquidators of specific NAC units.

William Fry also held calls with human resource clients to discuss the recovery of “overpayments made to redundant employees,”.

NAC’s head office is at the landmark Gardens International development in Limerick.

William Fry’s filing reveals that in January this year, its lawyers discussed the “Limerick lease” and exchanged emails with the agent.

Discussions took place regarding a possible rejection of the lease for the headquarters through Chapter 11 or as a result of potential examinership.

The €23m office scheme is owned by a firm that is controlled by Limerick City and County Council.