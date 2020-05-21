No sign of V-shaped bounce as Eurozone sees further collapse of business activity

Economic activity in the Eurozone plunged again in May and although the decline was not as steep as in April when the pandemic hit the economy hard, there were few signs that a sharp recovery was in the offing.

Having hit a record low reading of 13.6 in April, the IHS Markit Purchasing Manages Index rose to 30.5 in May.

“The Eurozone saw a further collapse of business activity in May but the survey data at least brought reassuring signs that the downturn likely bottomed out in April,” said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS.

The index is among the most closely indicators globally and comes out before official data. A reading over 50 indicates an expansion, so the May reading was still well in negative territory thanks to the pandemic lockdowns.

While conditions did appear to be easing slightly after the initial shock, there were some worrying signals inside the data as there did not appear to be any easing in the pace of cutting jobs even as restrictions were lifted and industries started up again.

“According to the survey, businesses indicated that short-time work schemes had helped to keep people at work, but the data does suggest that unemployment is rising significantly across the Eurozone at the moment,” said Bert Colijn of ING.

“This doesn’t bode well for a fast recovery either as demand will be hit by the lower disposable household income,” he added.

