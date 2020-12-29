No recovery from tourism ‘carnage’ till 2024, says industry group

THE tourism industry has had “carnage” visited on it and it does not expect a full recovery until 2024.

Revenue from the tourism industry is down 85pc this year, the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) said.

It is predicting that up to 150,000 jobs will be lost.

The Covid-19 pandemic means “carnage” had been visited upon the industry and there will not be a full recover until at least 2024.

Chief executive of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation Eoghan O’Mara Walsh said: “It’s difficult to over-state the carnage visited upon Ireland’s tourism and hospitality businesses this year and all through no fault of their own.

“The industry has been disproportionately hit by the pandemic and ends the year back in Level 5 lockdown.”

The restrictions mean that 150,000 jobs could be lost by 2024, Mr O’Mara Walsh said.

International tourist arrivals, which form the significant majority of the Irish tourism economy, all but stopped overnight this year.

And the domestic market has since faced a series of yo-yo lockdowns, despite a brief respite in the summer months.

Mr O’Mara Walsh said the industry was going to be in survival mode for some time.

“Tourism businesses are made up largely of SMEs, the majority of which are in regional Ireland, and government financial support will be needed throughout 2021.

“Businesses have spent millions in adapting their premises to ensure the highest standards of health and hygiene, and thankfully data shows little infection rates or clusters within the tourism sector, and yet each time, Government closes the sector down unilaterally.”

There is cautious hope for next year in the industry thanks to the vaccine roll-out and the Brexit deal.

However, a survey of ITC members showed that they do not expect to see signs of recovery in tourism numbers until the second quarter of 2021.

Next year is likely to only deliver 50pc of 2019 numbers, the group said. The ITIC stated that full recovery will not materialise until 2024 or 2025.

“With 75pc of Ireland’s tourism economy made up of international visitation, the Irish Government must introduce a comprehensive and scalable pre-travel testing regime urgently to allow international tourism to recommence safely,” said Mr O’Mara Walsh.

As an island nation on the Western Coast of Europe international connectivity is imperative not just for the tourism sector but for the wider economy including foreign direct investment and exports, he said.

The domestic market will be critical in 2021, the industry body said.

It urged the speedy and effective roll out of the vaccine so as to allow the industry to open and trade fully.

Mr O’Mara Walsh said that the Stay & Spend scheme needed to be redesigned and relaunched.

The domestic market needs to be stimulated with a consumer-friendly voucher scheme for every household to be redeemed against any tourism and hospitality business operating throughout the country, he added.

Tourism is Ireland’s largest indigenous industries and is a critical component of the export economy.

It is worth €9.2bn annually, while there were 9.68 million international staying visitors in 2019, the ITIC said.

Tourism employed 265,000 nationally in 2019.

Online Editors