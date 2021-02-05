No fine despite DPC finding against INM over 2014 data breach

INM will not be hit with a fine or other regulatory sanction despite the Data Protection Commission (DPC) making a number of findings against the company in relation a 2014 data breach.

The DPC said the company's actions in a data security incident at the heart of the probe were not in compliance with data protection law.

The lack of fine or other penalty is because the case dated before the introduction of the tough General Data Protection Directive (GDPR), the DPC said.

The case dates back to 2014 when data relating to a number of former and then current staff at INM, including journalists and executives as well as external advisors, was allegedly removed from the company's premises and interrogated by outside contractors at the direction of then INM chairman Leslie Buckley.

Mr Buckley has said the data search was done as part of a cost-cutting exercise where he was seeking information about a contract.

The DPC said in a statement that the incident concerned the processing of personal data held in INM’s internal IT and backup systems in circumstances which it found were not in compliance with data protection law.

In a statement, INM said the report set out a number of recommendations to improve data protection governance. The company said its board and senior management had been significantly restructured since the data breach in 2014 at the heart of the probe. INM, which publishes independent.ie, was sold in 2019.

“The DPC has made a number of findings and recommendations addressing INM’s compliance with its obligations as a data controller under the Data Protection Acts 1988 to 2003 in connection with the data security incident.

“The company is satisfied that all of the recommendations contained in the report have already been implemented in full since 2018.”

Mr Buckley said he had been informed in writing by the DPC that its report makes no adverse determinations or express criticisms against him.

“I welcome the conclusion of the investigation by the DPC and the confirmation from the Commission that it makes no adverse findings against me,” he said in a statement.

In its statement, the DPC said the findings in the report relate solely to compliance by INM.

The DPC probe is one of a number of overlapping investigations into a range of corporate governance issues at the country’s largest media group dating to the same period including a high-profile investigation by High Court-appointed corporate inspectors.

Mr Buckley has separately challenged the inspection into INM’s corporate governance currently under way under the authority of the High Court.

Mr Buckley has sought in court to have the appointment of the inspectors, barrister Sean Gillane SC and solicitor Richard Fleck, revoked on grounds of “objective bias”, claiming they omitted key evidence from an interim report.

A ruling on that is not expected until late May.

The inspectors are investigating several issues, including the 2014 data incident and claims that Mr Buckley put pressure on former INM chief executive Robert Pitt to pay an inflated price for Newstalk, a radio station owned by Denis O’Brien, who at the time was the then stock-market-listed company’s biggest shareholder. The Newstalk deal was ultimately abandoned.

Mr Buckley has rejected allegations he improperly favoured Mr O’Brien over other shareholders. Mr O’Brien is no longer involved in INM, after the sale of INM to Belgian-Dutch group Mediahuis in 2019.

Online Editors