Next level – GameStop rises again on operations shake-up

GameStop's latest winning streak has catapulted it to the highest in weeks as activist investor Ryan Cohen continued to shake up operations at the videogame retailer, taking retail investors by storm.

Shares of the Grapevine, Texas-based company climbed as much as 27pc to $246.49 (€207.25), extending a winning streak for a fifth day. The gain follows Monday's 41pc climb after the company said Mr Cohen would lead a new committee focused on its digital transformation.

Retail investors' Reddit-driven frenzy has kept its shares afloat despite the broader market's recent volatility and tech selloff. The stock has more than doubled over five days. While the Nasdaq 100 fell 11pc into a correction on Monday, it rebounded by as much as 4pc yesterday. Even so, GameStop remains far from its January 28 intraday record of $483.

"It is interesting that GameStop has rallied as other momentum favorites are falling," said Craig Birk, chief investment officer at Personal Capital. "For some, if they have losses in growth stocks, the quickest way to try to recoup them could be to find the most volatile stock."

Markets have been gripped by volatility in recent weeks, led by declines in tech stocks, with the selling sending the Nasdaq 100 down as much as 11pc from its record. The index was having a respite yesterday and a group of 37 retail-mania stocks tracked by Bloomberg rose to its highest since February, but still far from a January high.

Read More

"It's the return of every millennial traders' favorite bet and it could last a little while longer until bearish bias for bonds returns," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote.

The frenzy has drawn US regulators to consider adding rules for everything from options trading to short-selling. In letters to Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said they're reviewing potential rules to fix regulatory gaps.

While GameStop remains a favourite for day traders, the momentum stock selloff has caught up with Mr Cohen's former darling Chewy, alongside the likes of pandemic winners Peloton and Zoom.

It is an inconvenient time for the online pet-products retailer that Mr Cohen founded to take a tumble. The Florida-based company has shed a third of its value from a February 12 record – that compares to a 360pc surge for GameStop over that same stretch.

While Mr Cohen's push was applauded by investors, some skeptics like Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said the latest update was expected ever since Mr Cohen took a stake in the company. Instead he credited the stock's return as a "Reddit Raider favourite" for the rally.

GameStop's market value jumped to $17.1bn amid momentum initially spurred by a Thursday tweet from Mr Cohen. The screenshot from a Pets.com television ad renewed chatter on Reddit and came a week after a picture of an ice cream cone he tweeted sparked a massive rally.

Read More

Bloomberg