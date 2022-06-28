News Ireland to cease publication of its Times Ireland daily service

News Ireland, the local arm of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, is to cease publication of its daily online edition of The Times Ireland as part of a wider reorganisation of the business here.

The move will mean the loss of four of the current 20 editorial jobs here across The Times and Sunday Times titles. Journalist Nóirín Hegarty was appointed as editor of the Sunday Times Ireland in October last year.

The Times Ireland began initially as a digital product in 2015 but was staffed up significantly with a daily print version launched in 2017. However that was scaled back with the loss of around 17 jobs in 2019 and the titled returned to a daily online only product.

The company confirmed that daily Irish output from thetimes.ie will cease.

Its understood the move will mean a loss of a further four journalist roles in Dublin out of the 20 strong editorial team responsible for the Sunday Times and Times Ireland.

No non-editorial roles will be lost under the plan.

The Business Post reported that 15 staff have been asked to re-apply for 11 of the remaining editorial roles.

News Ireland confirmed proposed operational changes are underway but not the detail of job losses, which a spokesperson said are currently being communicated to all employees.

In a statement the company, part of Rupert Murdoch’s global News Corp media empire, said “the strategic move is a natural evolution in this digital era”.

As part of the process underway News Ireland is moving staff from its remaining Irish newspaper – The Sunday Times and The Irish Sun, along staff at its book publishing arm Harper Collins Ireland, into shared office space with Wireless Radio Group, the group’s Irish radio arm which operates Dublin’s Q102, FM104, Cork’s 96FM, C103, Live95FM, and LMFM) later this year.

The office move will facilitate hybrid working and allow for closer collaboration across the entire News Ireland team, the spokesperson said.