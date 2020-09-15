New world emerges as the spectre of 'peak oil' laid to rest

If Bernard Looney is right, the spectre of 'peak oil' that has haunted the global economy since the 1970s has now been exorcised.

Peak oil is, or was, the idea that at some point rising global energy demand would overtake the world's available oil supply. Production would peak, the theory went, and after that demand would continuously outstrip supply driving up costs and driving down living conditions in the likes of Europe, Japan and China which are all dependent on imported oil.

On the flip side, countries that control the oil supply - from Saudi Arabia to Russia and Iran stood to benefit.

In its latest forecast BP, one of the world's biggest and oldest energy firms, says demand for oil may have peaked last year and is now in decline. BP, under Kerryman Bernard Looney, is already investing more in renewable energy and committing last month not to explore for oil in countries where it isn't already operating. For decades much of the response to fear of oil shortages has been a global hunt for new oil supply that was massively boosted by the North Sea oil strikes of the 1970s which in turn sparked Ireland's long search for offshore oil wells. Fear of shortages also underpinned bloody conflicts and political instability across swathes of the globe. Increasingly though, the response of industry and governments has been to seek ways to cut reliance on oil altogether - including mass adoption of renewable power and electrification of heating and transport. China, conscious of its lack of mineral wealth, has made a calculated decision to become the world's biggest maker and market for electric vehicles. The European Union wants to become carbon neutral by 2050 by increasing renewable energy and by slashing energy use. Here, the Government last year said it intends to halt future fossil fuel exploration in Irish waters once current licenses have been exhausted. Big oil companies are already handing back licenses. If BP is right, demand for oil will taper out long before existing supply. If Ireland's long and expensive search for offshore oil ever does hit pay dirt, it may come too late to have any real economic impact. Oil fortunes these days are made by the owners of storage tanks and tankers used to hold the supply glut.